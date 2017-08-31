Boulder County ICONS: exhibit features 75 portraits

ICONS exhibit opens Oct. 13 at the new “ART” gallery in the Boulder Commons

If you’ve lived in town long enough, you know who they are. You’ve seen them on the streets, you may even know them in some capacity. They’re the poets, performers, artists, philanthropists, businesspeople, activists, writers, philosophers, inventors, educators, politicians and many others who’ve shaped the city into what it is today.

Now you can see them together in one spot at the ICONS exhibit opening Oct. 13 at the new “ART” gallery in the Boulder Commons. Photographed by National Geographic photographer Cory Richards, the exhibit features 75 portraits of Boulder County icons—some as large as 5 feet tall—in the 2,000-square-foot gallery at 2440 and 2490 Junction Place, just east of the Steel Yards.

Operated by Trudi Horowitz and Susan Knickle, both longtime and passionate participants in the county’s arts scene, ART won’t be just a place for displaying cutting-edge installations. “We’re changing our priorities to helping students and artists begin their careers,” Horowitz says. Their goal is to host guest speakers and offer training and hands-on experience to emerging artists.

But for now, the pair is working feverishly on the ICONS exhibit that will not only commemorate the community, Horowitz says, but also “pay homage to this beautiful city that we are all so fortunate to call our home.”

Visit www.artboulder.org for more info.

—Carol Brock