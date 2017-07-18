The esteemed annual Rocky Mountain Tea Festival returns to the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, 1770 13th St., July 29-30 to celebrate all things related to tea. Sample and shop for tea products at the tea bazaar for free, enjoy a special four-course tea dinner at the Teahouse, in which each dish uses tea as an ingredient (price TBA), or bring the kids to the Teddy Bear Tea Party ($16/person). Reservations required for most events.

This year’s workshops include “What’s Brewing? Learn Simple Techniques from Ancient Tea Cultures,” “Poetry and Tea: Walking in the Footsteps of the Chinese Poets of Antiquity,” “Taiwanese Oolong Tasting” with Brian Wright, and more. Workshops cost $18/person.

For more information and a complete schedule of tea events, visit www.rockymtnteafestival.com.