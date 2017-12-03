5 Things to Do in Louisville This Winter/Spring

3 3 Enjoy a Performance

The Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., hosts a variety of events, including music and theater performances, art shows, and classes. Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris is on stage Jan. 12, 13, 19 and 20; it’s a theatrical music review featuring some of the most famous pieces by singer/songwriter Jacques Brel. www.louisvillearts.org