5 Things to Do in Louisville This Winter/Spring

Find something fun to do in Louisville
By Lisa Truesdale
11 Lace Up Your Skates
Head to the Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front St., for an old-fashioned outdoor ice-skating experience, complete with traditional holiday music and free horse-drawn carriage rides. www.bceproductions.com
22 Take a Stroll
On First Fridays, February through December, downtown Louisville comes alive with evening shopping and artisan dining from 6-9 p.m. The Louisville Arts District includes galleries, the museum, retail stores, restaurants and performing-arts organizations. www.louisvilleartsdistrict.org
33 Enjoy a Performance
The Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., hosts a variety of events, including music and theater performances, art shows, and classes. Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris is on stage Jan. 12, 13, 19 and 20; it’s a theatrical music review featuring some of the most famous pieces by singer/songwriter Jacques Brel. www.louisvillearts.org