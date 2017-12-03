Home Destinations Louisville 5 Things to Do in Louisville This Winter/Spring

5 Things to Do in Louisville This Winter/Spring

Find something fun to do in Louisville

By Lisa Truesdale

Head to the Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front St., for an old-fashioned outdoor ice-skating experience, complete with traditional holiday music and free horse-drawn carriage rides. www.bceproductions.com

On First Fridays, February through December, downtown Louisville comes alive with evening shopping and artisan dining from 6-9 p.m. The Louisville Arts District includes galleries, the museum, retail stores, restaurants and performing-arts organizations. www.louisvilleartsdistrict.org

The Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., hosts a variety of events, including music and theater performances, art shows, and classes. Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris is on stage Jan. 12, 13, 19 and 20; it’s a theatrical music review featuring some of the most famous pieces by singer/songwriter Jacques Brel. www.louisvillearts.org

This view of Dick DelPizzo’s replica looks west from the railroad tracks over the 700 block of Front Street, with Main Street behind. (photo Courtesy Louisville Historical Museum)

The Louisville Historical Museum, 1001 Main St., offers three buildings to tour, all constructed between 1903 and 1908. Marvel at the coal-mining artifacts, period furnishings, historic photos, and a six-foot-square replica of original downtown Louisville, painstakingly created by Louisville native Dick Del Pizzo. www.louisvilleco.gov

photo of Louisville Public Library by Lisa Truesdale

The Louisville Public Library, 951 Spruce St., offers 32,500 square feet of books and other media, meeting rooms, a makerspace, children and teen areas—and a handy underground parking lot. www.louisvilleco.gov

