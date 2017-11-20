December 2-3, 9-10, 2017

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

6th Street, Georgetown, Colorado

* FREE ADMISSION *

Outdoor European Marketplace * Holiday Entertainment

Hot Roasted Chestnuts * Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides

Appearances by St. Nicholas * Santa Lucia Children’s Procession

* Christmas Museum Tours *

Each December the town of Georgetown transforms for two weekends into a bustling Christmas scene reminiscent of Christmas of long ago. Thousands come to this tiny mountain town to experience a traditional holiday where Christmas hasn’t changed in 100 years: roasted chestnuts, holiday shopping, horse-drawn wagon rides through historic Georgetown, and wonderful sights and smells. Visitors enjoy appearances by St. Nicholas in his traditional dress and the daily procession of the Santa Lucia. Carolers in Victorian costume, dancers, and other family entertainment provide hours of memorable performances. Adorned with lights and Christmas greenery and blanketed with snow, the quaint, historic town of Georgetown, Colorado has been a Christmas tradition for generations of Colorado families.

The 2017 Georgetown Christmas Market will be held the first and second weekends of December and admission is FREE. Christmas Market features an outdoor European marketplace with handcrafted gifts in addition to Georgetown’s charming year-round shopping experience. Beautiful and unique shops showcase Christmas ornaments and decorations, Victorian items for the home, art, Colorado wine, rare books, jewelry, exquisite clothing, antiques, and gifts. The Market will also feature food vendors in addition to our fabulous local restaurants.

Christmas Market Museum Tours offer a relaxed way to see the Hamill House, Hotel de Paris and Energy Museums and Georgetown Heritage Center. Docents are on hand to give information or answer questions, but guests may stroll through the properties at their leisure to enjoy the holiday decor. Prices vary.

Visit www.historicgeorgetown.org for more details and ticket info. visit town.georgetown.co.us for more information on our local businesses.