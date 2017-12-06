A building with character

By Lisa Truesdale

When Mark and Annie Danielson were scouting the Front Range for the perfect building for their new events venue, they knew just what they wanted—a building with character. After an 18-month search, they found just what they were looking for: the 1923 building on the corner of Third and Coffman streets, just off Longmont’s Main Street.

For much of its nearly 100-year life, the red-brick building was home to car-related businesses, like Craig-Baker, a Dodge dealer, and then Harvey-Shryack Motors and Longmont Motors. From the 1940s to the ’60s, it housed farm-implement companies, then St. Vrain Glass and Upholstering until 2002.

“Our goal was to take the building back to its industrial roots,” Annie Danielson says, “and combine that with a refined, romantic feel.”

The new St Vrain events center takes full advantage of the two-story space. The Danielsons exposed the wood trusses in the ceiling, kept the brick walls, and brought in rustic furniture and accessories. The venue welcomed its first wedding in October, and also hosts fundraisers and other community events.

“Buildings like these are rare gems,” says Annie. “You can’t build this kind of character new.”