Celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group (RMRG) in 1947 during a special event from 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive. Boulder’s highly regarded RMRG is one of the oldest rescue groups in the country, and at this event, long-time RMRG members will explain how this all-volunteer organization has grown over the past seven decades and share some of their extreme rescue stories.

Admission is $9-$12/person. For more information or to get tickets now, visit www.chautauqua.com/portfolio/70-years-of-rocky-mountain-rescues.