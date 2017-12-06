‘Activate’ Your Curiosity in Lafayette

New app connects users to community assets

by Lisa Truesdale

Ever wondered where your pup can run off-leash in Lafayette? Where the city’s first boarding house was located in the late 1800s? Or how long the Waneka Lake Trail loop is?*

Thanks to a May 2016 “Activating Places and Spaces Together” grant from the Colorado Health Foundation, and following more than a year of research, meetings and community input, the city of Lafayette recently unveiled a new mobile app called Activate Lafayette.

The app, which is available free for either Android or iPhone, allows users to find out about park overviews and amenities; take historic walking tours or tours of the public art collection; map out biking or walking routes to any location in town; and review their experiences to benefit other users. To access all of the content available in the app, the user must be physically out walking or biking in Lafayette and checking in at regular points of interest.

“This is an exciting tool that will help us engage and connect users of the app to the valuable assets available in our community,” says Debbie Wilmot, the city’s public information officer. “It’s great for Lafayette residents as well as visitors to our city.”

To download the app, search “Activate Lafayette” in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, or scan the QR code at www.cityoflafayette.com/activate.

*Great Bark Dog Park, 597 N. 119th St.; the W. W. Moon House, 301 E. Cleveland St.; 1.2 miles.