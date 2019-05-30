Recovering from an addiction like alcoholism is hard enough without extra obstacles. For many years, local residents seeking 12-step programs had to grapple with inconsistent venues in dreary basements, or locations with difficult downtown parking.

That is, until the Boulder Alano Club opened its facility in the shopping center at Baseline Road and Foothills Parkway last October. More than 20 different recovery programs for addicts and their loved ones now utilize this bright, open space. It has three large rooms to accommodate concurrent meetings, two smaller rooms for private sponsor meetings or child care, a lounge area for socializing and a safe, expansive parking lot.

The biggest boon of this new facility is its constant availability. Whereas other venues would be closed or occupied on holidays, the Boulder Alano Club is open for all-day events to offer meetings, celebrations and camaraderie that help alleviate the stress and loneliness holidays can bring.

Providing enrichment as well as support is essential, according to board chairperson Sheila Paxton. That’s why the facility also hosts 12-step-focused yoga and meditation classes, plus a series of art shows and art workshops.

For meeting schedules and donation information, visit www.boulderalanoclub.org.