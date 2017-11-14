Wednesday, Nov. 15 is nationally recognized as America Recycles Day, on which people from across the country are encouraged to take the time to learn more about local recycling options and take a pledge to recycle more in the coming year. The Boulder County Resource Conservation Division is hosting an event for the public to celebrate 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Boulder County Recycling Center, 1901 63rd St.

The free event includes guest speakers, a tour of the Recycling Center and a film screening of “The Clean Bin Project,” about two friends competing to see how can live completely waste free. Pizza and refreshments will be provided. For details, visit www.bouldercounty.org/events/america-recycles-day-hosted-resource-conservation.