Rattlesnake Hike

Saturday April 8, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Rabbit Mountain Open Space, NE of Lyons on north 55th Street, meet at group shelter

Enjoy a moderate 2-mile hike and learn about this fascinating reptile, found in the plains and foothills. Volunteer naturalists will share information about the prairie rattlesnake, including habitat, ecology, behavior, and how to be safe in rattlesnake country. Participants should bring water and wear closed-toe hiking shoes/boots.

For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

Lions and Abert’s and Bears!

Saturday April 15, 10 a.m.-noon

Bald Mountain Scenic Area, 5 miles west of Boulder on Sunshine Canyon Drive (Mapleton Ave. in Boulder city limits)

Join volunteer naturalists for a moderate one-mile hike to learn about some of the critters that call Bald Mountain home, including a squirrel that lives only in ponderosa pine forests. Also see evidence of the 2010 Fourmile Canyon fire and learn a little about the natural role of fire in this ecosystem.

For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

Nature Detectives: A Muskrat’s Neighborhood

Monday April 17, 10-11:30 a.m.

Space is limited. Registration required, meeting location will be provided to registered participants

Muskrats may be seen as the little cousin to the beaver, but they are a very different animal! Muskrats also provide habitat for all sorts of other species. Discover some of the neighbors that share space with muskrats and find out how important they are to building a better world for animals in and near the pond. Designed for children ages 4-10 with adult companions. To register, email dprice@bouldercounty.org or call 303-678-6215 no later than Friday, April 14.

A Birds-Eye View of Boulder County Weather

Tuesday April 18, 6-7:30 p.m.

George Reynolds Branch, Boulder Public Library, 3595 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder

Join volunteer naturalist Phil Ecklund for a look at our weather from the perspective of a glider pilot. Phil will share his years of experience flying through Colorado’s changeable weather with in-flight and time-lapse images.

For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

Senior Fish-Off

Friday, April 21, 6:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wally Toevs Pond at Walden Ponds Wildlife Habitat, 75th St, between Valmont Rd. and Jay Road, Boulder

If you are senior and you love to fish, then Boulder County Parks and Open Space has an event just for you. The trout have fattened up and are biting!

Prizes will be awarded for heaviest rainbow trout, most experienced (oldest) angler, best fishing hat, and first to catch the limit.

– Open to seniors 64 years and older

– All anglers must sign in—no fishing before 6:30 a.m.

– Valid 2017 Colorado fishing license required

– Live bait and artificial flies/lures permitted—bring your own fishing gear

– Wheelchair-accessible fishing pier is available

For more information, contact Michelle Marotti at 303-678-6219 or mmarotti@bouldercounty.org.

Nature Detectives: A Muskrat’s Neighborhood

Tuesday April 25, 10-11:30 a.m.

Space is limited. Registration required, meeting location will be provided to registered participants

Muskrats may be seen as the little cousin to the beaver, but they are a very different animal! Muskrats also provide habitat for all sorts of other species. Discover some of the neighbors that share space with muskrats and find out how important they are to building a better world for animals in and near the pond. Designed for children ages 4-10 with adult companions. To register, email dprice@bouldercounty.org or call 303-678-6215 no later than Friday, April 21.

The Mystery of Bird Migration Slide Program

Wednesday April 26,7-8:30 p.m.

Longmont Public Library, Meeting Rooms A & B, 4th Avenue and Emery Street

Learn how birds know when and where to go and what brings them back year after year. Join volunteer naturalists Larry Arp and Vicki Braunagel to explore these mysteries surrounding the world of bird migration.

For more information, contact Larry Colbenson at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org.

The Mystery of Bird Migration Bird Walk

Saturday April 29, 8-10:30 a.m.

Space is limited, meeting location will be provided to registered participants

Join volunteer naturalists to explore the joys of bird watching during migration season! Learn to recognize birds. Be prepared for a 2-mile slow-paced walk. Bring walking shoes/boots and binoculars and a bird field guide if you have them. To register, email lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org, or call 303-678-6214 no later than Thursday, April 27.

Sunset Photography Session at Betasso Preserve

Saturday April 29, 7-10 p.m.

Space is limited, meeting location will be provided to registered participants

Join a ranger for a sunset photography session. Event involves a moderate hike. Take photos to consider submitting to the “Land through the Lens” photography exhibit. Children 10 and older are welcome to attend with adult supervision. NOTE: Registration opens one month prior to the event. For information, contact Karen Imbierowicz at kimbierowicz@bouldercounty.org or 303-678-6268.

Hike for Seniors

Thursday April 27, 10 a.m.-noon

Walden Ponds Wildlife Habitat (meet at the group picnic shelter at Cottonwood Marsh)

Enjoy a nature hike for seniors and learn about an area’s history, wildlife and current resource management projects. No registration is necessary however, please call 303-678-6214 or email lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org in advance if you plan to bring a group so we have enough naturalists at the program.

Visit the Agricultural Heritage Center

Agricultural Heritage Center Opens Saturday April 1 for 2017 Season

8348 Ute Highway 66 west of Longmont

Open to the public April 1 through October 31 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with tours starting at 11 a.m.

Groups may make special arrangements for tours.

Come to the farm, enjoy the rural setting and learn about the rich agricultural history of Boulder County. The farm includes: two barns with interactive exhibits, a milk house, blacksmith shop, and a furnished 1909 farmhouse. Animals on site seasonally including chickens, pigs, and others.

Contact Jim Drew at 303-776-8688 or jdrew@bouldercounty.org for more information.

Note: Unless otherwise noted, please contact Larry Colbenson, Natural History Program Coordinator, at 303-678-6214 or lcolbenson@bouldercounty.org for information about these programs or to arrange a volunteer-led program for your group.