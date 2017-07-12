The Art of the Dollhouse

Now through Oct. 1, the Lyons Redstone Museum (340 High St., Lyons) will display “Tiny Stories: The Art of the Dollhouse,” an exhibit created by Anne O’Brien. This temporary exhibit features five beautifully handcrafted dollhouses from Anne O’Brien’s collection, each from a different era and meticulous in its historic detail, able to usher you into another time and place. Houses include an 18th-century Scottish cottage, an early 1900s dressmaker’s home, a 1910 farmhouse, a 1950s home in Hannibal, Mo., and a southern plantation home.

The Lyons Redstone Museum, in the town’s 1881 schoolhouse, features Lyons history in displays, photographs and genealogy. Admission is by donation. For details, call 303-823-5271 or visit www.lyonsredstonemuseum.com.

