Friday Afternoon Concerts & Art Shows

3rd Fridays through April: Arts Longmont and the Longmont Museum team up to present monthly low-cost musical performances combined with an art exhibit by a local artist. Art shows open at 1:30pm; music begins at 2:30pm. In the Stewart Auditorium at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road. www.artslongmont.org.

Jan. 20: Amelie Quartet

Feb. 17: Large Works by Chopin and Franck for Viola and Piano

March 17: Beth Gadbaw Celtic Trio

April 21: Masontown’s Quartet