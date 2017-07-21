Kids Gone Fishing Clinic

Sunday July 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cattail Pond at the Boulder County Fairgrounds

The Kids Gone Fishing clinic is for kids between the ages of 5 and 15 who have never fished before and want to learn how. Participants go through stations to learn about casting, baiting a hook, and fish handling, and then get to practice their new skills while fishing. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so reservations are required. When you sign up, you may choose a time slot to arrive (based on availability).

For more information contact Michelle Marotti at mmarotti@bouldercounty.org and click to register.

Wheelchair Hike with the Junior Rangers

Sunday July 30, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Registration required, meeting location will be provided to registered participants

Celebrate World Ranger Day a day early by experiencing a fun, completely different way of enjoying the outdoors. Meet Ranger Topher Downham at the top of Flagstaff Mountain. You’ll patrol the Ute Trail using wheelchairs and adaptive all-terrain handbikes!

This event is perfect for kids aged 5-12, but all family members are welcome.

Click here to register.

Nature Detectives: Working Wasps

Tuesday August 1, 10-11:30 a.m.

Registration required, meeting location will be provided to registered participants

Social wasps are best known for their stings, but these busy insects build a variety of paper homes, help control pests, and are an important part of the food web. Find out what the buzz is all about!

Designed for children ages 4-10 accompanied by an adult. To register, email dprice@bouldercounty.org or call 303-678-6215 by Friday, July 28.

Fun on the Farm: Chicken Scratch

Friday August 4, offered twice at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Agricultural Heritage Center, 8348 Highway 66, between Lyons and Longmont

Bring your children ages 3-6 to the farm to learn about animals, plants, and agricultural life. All programs include a short story time, hands-on activities, and a take-home craft. Afterwards explore the farm.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. This event is also offered on August 18.

Hard Rock Mining Tour

Saturday August 5, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Nederland Mining Museum, 200 N. Bridge St., Nederland

Tap into the towns, tools and characters of local hard rock mining heritage by visiting mining sites of years gone by. Tours are free and open to ages 10 and older. Some walking required. For more information, contact Sheryl Kippen at skippen@bouldercounty.org or 303-776-8848. Click here to register.

Old Fashioned Playdate

Sunday August 6, 10 a.m.-noon

Walker Ranch Homestead, 8999 Flagstaff Mountain Road, approximately 7 miles west of Boulder

Do you like to play outside and meet new friends? What about trying graces and lawn bowling—games that your great grandparents might have played? Join us for a morning of fun, especially for ages 6-12, accompanied by an adult.

Full Moon Hike

Monday August 7, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Registration required, meeting location will be provided to registered participants

Families are invited to discover an open space in the moonlight, and learn about the importance of the moon to people, wildlife, and more. Watch the moon rise on the trail.

To register, email dprice@bouldercounty.org or call 303-678-6215 by Friday, August 4.

Sunset Hike

Wednesday August 9, 6:30 p.m.-sunset

Bald Mountain Scenic Area

Join your family and friends for an evening exploring your local parks. At each hike, volunteer naturalists interpret each park’s history, geology, ecosystems, plants and wildlife. Sunset hikes are easy-moderate hiking and suitable for all ages.

All hikes begin at 6:30 and conclude at sunset.

Also Tuesday August 22, Heil Valley Ranch (meet at the group picnic shelter near the Lichen Loop trailhead)

Summer Heritage Evening: Back to School

Friday August 11, 4-7 p.m.

Walker Ranch Homestead, 8999 Flagstaff Mountain Road, approximately 7 miles west of Boulder

Visit with costumed volunteers as they demonstrate late 1800s rural games and chores such as doing laundry the old-fashioned way, woodworking, meal preparation, and blacksmithing. Go back to school in a one room school session or compete in a spelling bee. Visitors can participate in chores and games. Fun for all ages. For more information, contact Sheryl Kippen at skippen@bouldercounty.org or 303-776-8848.

Attendees may bring a picnic supper to enjoy at the event. We encourage you to also bring a blanket – there are no tables at the homestead.

An Evening at the Museum

Friday August 11, 7-8 p.m.

Nederland Mining Museum, 200 N. Bridge St., Nederland

Come to the museum and join naturalist Roger Myers for a discussion of the unique geology of the Rocky Mountains.

Build-It Bash

Sunday August 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Walker Ranch, Myers Gulch Trailhead

Join the Parks & Open Space Rangers for a fix-it workshop and building extravaganza! If you can, bring a tool kit, leather gloves, and safety glasses.

This event is perfect for kids aged 5-12, but all family members are welcome.

Click here to register.

Fun on the Farm: Chicken Scratch

Friday August 18, offered twice at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Agricultural Heritage Center, 8348 Highway 66, between Lyons and Longmont

Bring your children ages 3-6 to the farm to learn about animals, plants, and agricultural life. All programs include a short story time, hands-on activities, and a take-home craft. Afterwards explore the farm.

Adult chaperones must stay with children. This event is also offered earlier in the month on August 4.

Living in Lion and Bear Country

Saturday August 19, 9-11 a.m.

Heil Valley Ranch Open Space, north of Boulder off Lefthand Canyon Drive, meet at group picnic shelter

Join volunteer naturalists for a moderate 1.5-mile hike and learn about the ecology and behavior of our local mountain lions and black bears. We’ll talk about why the foothills are such good habitat for these animals, and how we can be safe in lion and bear country. We’ll also discuss why bears may consume 20,000 calories a day this time of year!

Gold Panning

Sunday August 20

Nederland Mining Museum, 200 N. Bridge St., Nederland

Try your hand at gold panning and find out if you’ve struck it rich! Many people came to this area in the 1860s to find fortune through mining. Do you have what it takes to travel back in time? Programs are free and best for ages 3 and up. Space is limited and registration is required.

Noon-12:30 p.m. session – click to register

12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m. session – click to register

1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. session – click to register

Sunset Hikes

Tuesday August 22, 6:30 p.m.-sunset

Heil Valley Ranch (meet at the group picnic shelter near the Lichen Loop trailhead)

Join your family and friends for an evening exploring your local parks. At each hike, volunteer naturalists interpret each park’s history, geology, ecosystems, plants and wildlife. Sunset hikes are easy-moderate hiking and suitable for all ages.

All hikes begin at 6:30 and conclude at sunset.

Also Wednesday August 9, Bald Mountain Scenic Area

Evening Paint Session at Hall Ranch

Monday August 26, 5-8 p.m.

Hall Ranch Open Space, 1 mile west of Lyons on Highway 7

Local artist, Lydia Pottoff, will accompany artists to an ideal spot to capture the changing light from the setting sun. Children under 18 years of age are welcome to attend with adult supervision. Long sleeves, pants, sunscreen, insect protection, water and closed toed shoes are recommended.

Click here to register.

Hike for Seniors

Thursday August 31, 10 a.m.-noon

Caribou Ranch, 2 miles north of Nederland on County Road 126 (meet at the trailhead)

Enjoy a nature hike for seniors every month. Programs include information about an area’s history, wildlife and current resource management projects. No registration is necessary, but please call 303-678-6214 in advance if you plan to bring a group so we have enough naturalists at the program.

Museums

Agricultural Heritage Center at the Lohr McIntosh Farm

Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from April through October, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: 8348 Ute Highway 66

Phone: 303-776-8688

Enjoy the rural setting and learn about the agricultural history of Boulder County. The farm includes barns with interactive exhibits, a milk house, blacksmith shop, and furnished 1909 farmhouse. There are animals on site seasonally including chickens, pigs, and others.

Dougherty Museum

Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June through August, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: 8306 N 107th Street, Longmont

Phone: 303-776-2520

Note: there is a small admission fee for this museum.

In 1927, Ray G. Dougherty bought a circa 1900 reed organ from a music store in Longmont. That was the first item of a collection that grew large enough to fill a 29,000 sq. ft. museum. The collection consists of beautifully restored and original automobiles, as well as various tractors, a stage coach, music antiques, and more.

Nederland Mining Museum

Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from

June through October, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: 200 N. Bridge Street, Nederland

Phone: 303-258-7332

Get a glimpse into the world of hard rock mining days during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Learn about the lives of the miners of yesteryear.