Head down to 13th Street in Boulder from 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday for BCFM‘s first Artisan Show of 2017! Join 22 local Artisans for a great first show:
Amber Lights
Anosia Custom Jewelry
Bagz by the Bag Lady
Bear Mountain Metal Art
Chameleon
Chic Boutique Afrique
Colorado Hammock
Dust’s Crop Art Collection
Enlightened Lotus Arts
Fire of Joy
Forrister Woodworking & Sawmilling
Fused Glass by Renee
Illuminia
Infinitely Simple
Jazzy Jewels 4 You
Lucky Old Sun
Moonlight Dichroic Fused Glass Jewelry
Rocky Stiers Jewelry Designer
Rustic Souls
Sanitas Designs
Shepherds Friend of Boulder
Wandering Blue Studios
Fresh at the Market this week:
arugula, beef, bison, carrots, cheese, chicken, cucumbers, eggs, goat meat, honey, kale, lamb, lettuce, plant starts, pea shoots, pork, micro-greens, mizuna, radishes, shallots, spinach, spring onions, squash and tomatoes
If you’re up in Longmont, the Longmont Farmers Market is open from 8 am to 1 pm at the Fairgrounds (Longmont’s first Artisan Show will be April 22).