Head down to 13th Street in Boulder from 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday for BCFM‘s first Artisan Show of 2017! Join 22 local Artisans for a great first show:

Amber Lights

Anosia Custom Jewelry

Bagz by the Bag Lady

Bear Mountain Metal Art

Chameleon

Chic Boutique Afrique

Colorado Hammock

Dust’s Crop Art Collection

Enlightened Lotus Arts

Fire of Joy

Forrister Woodworking & Sawmilling

Fused Glass by Renee

Illuminia

Infinitely Simple

Jazzy Jewels 4 You

Lucky Old Sun

Moonlight Dichroic Fused Glass Jewelry

Rocky Stiers Jewelry Designer

Rustic Souls

Sanitas Designs

Shepherds Friend of Boulder

Wandering Blue Studios

Fresh at the Market this week:

arugula, beef, bison, carrots, cheese, chicken, cucumbers, eggs, goat meat, honey, kale, lamb, lettuce, plant starts, pea shoots, pork, micro-greens, mizuna, radishes, shallots, spinach, spring onions, squash and tomatoes

If you’re up in Longmont, the Longmont Farmers Market is open from 8 am to 1 pm at the Fairgrounds (Longmont’s first Artisan Show will be April 22).