The Boulder County Fair, which runs for 10 days from July 28-Aug. 6 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds (9595 Nelson Road, Longmont), is fun for families every day, but especially on Kids’ Day, Aug. 3. Purchase a carnival wristband for $15 and get access to a pedal tractor pull at 10 a.m., the Jeff and Paige Science and Nature show also at 10 a.m., Longmont Museum dinosaur activities at 10:45 a.m., Wordsmith Theater from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and the Mutton Bustin’ Kids’ Rodeo at 6 p.m. This is in addition to the everyday Aurora Dairy Kid’s Corral, which boasts educational displays, a sandbox, coloring, rope lessons, duck races and, of course, a fantastic petting zoo.

The CPRA Rodeo is Sunday, July 30 at 5 p.m. in the Jack Murphy Arena at the Fairgrounds. Rodeo events include Bareback Riding, Team Roping, Steer Wrestling, Ladies Barrel Racing, Tie Down Roping, Bull Riding and more. Other Fair fun includes 4H Shows, a Demolition Derby, and don’t miss Krusher the Dinosaur, wandering the fair Aug. 1-4, and Amazing Arthur, the comedy superhero and professional show-off performing Aug. 3-6.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.bouldercountyfair.org.