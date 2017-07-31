Boulder County Farm Tours

On Sunday, Aug. 13, eleven participating Boulder County farms will open their doors so you can experience their abundant crops at the peak of the growing season. This family-friendly event also includes farm tours, demonstrations, animal pettings, tastings and more. Select farm stands will be open for fresh-from-the-source purchases. Tickets are $10/adult ($8 by Aug. 1), and kids are free. Enjoy a Sunday afternoon exploring unique farms across Boulder County and celebrating our diverse agricultural community! For tour information or to purchase tickets, visit bouldercountyfarmtours.com.