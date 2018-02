Feb. 22 – Feb. 25: This 4-day celebration of cinema draws more than 25,000 people each year, including film enthusiasts, big-time industry producers, actors & directors. The 14th annual BIFF includes screenings at several venues in Boulder and Longmont, as well as Q&A discussions, awards ceremonies and filmmaker happy hours. Check biff1.com for details, and get your tickets now – events regularly sell out.