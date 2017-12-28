Boulder Public Library Events

All events are at the Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., unless noted.

Sewing Rebellion Workshop. BLDG 61 Makerspace. This is a drop-in style workshop between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7. Materials and equipment will be provided for the beginner level project making infinity scarves. (the featured project typically takes 45 minutes to complete) Registration suggested. Appropriate for ages 10 and up; kids under 13 welcome with an adult. Details: https://calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/3787554

Chess Club. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Join Chess master Joshua Romero at the drop-in chess club. Players of all abilities are welcome. Ages 8-18. Children younger than 8 are welcome with an adult helper. Details: https://calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/3257890

BeeChicas: That’s a Wrap! 4-6 p.m. Jan. 10. Learn all about beeswax and simple ways to render beeswax from a hive. Make beeswax wraps and a beeswax sandwich pocket using sewing and hot wax. Ages 8 to adult. Details: https://calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/3778520

Adultology: Sauces and Dips with Seeds Library Cafe. 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Add zing to your party planning with handmade dips. Create delicious sauces to heighten flavors and add color to your meal. Come savor tastes and enjoy an in-depth demo with Matt Collier, general manager and head chef of Seeds Library Café. Details: https://calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/3363375

Movies @ Meadows: Jumanji. 4-6 p.m. Jan. 12 at Meadows Library, 4800 Baseline Road. A family friendly movie airs on the second Friday of each month. Pizza and popcorn will be served. Details: https://calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/3560750