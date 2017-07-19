Capture Your Child’s Silhouette

Karl Johnson, a third-generation silhouette artist, will be in town to create a masterpiece drawn from your child on Monday, July 31 at the Bundle Baby Shop, 2825 Wilderness Place, Unit 400. Johnson’s work has been featured in over 30 magazines, and he has a large celebrity following, having created silhouettes for Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Tom Cruise and many more.

Each silhouette is cut freehand and takes just minutes, and all ages are welcome to sit — even the squirmy ones. Cost is $30/silhouette, with duplicates and framing also available. Appointments required. Visit http://tinyurl.com/Bundle-Baby to reserve your spot and for more information.