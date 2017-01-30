Chautauqua Author Forums
Chautauqua frequently hosts regional and national authors, who share passages from their books, discuss the topic and answer audience questions. 7pm at Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road. www.chautauqua.com.
- Dec. 7: Robert R. Crifasi, A Land Made from Water
- Jan. 25: Mark Sundeen, The Unsettlers: In Search of the Good Life in Today’s America
- Feb. 22: Erika Krouse, Contenders
- March 22: Mark Stevens, Allison Coil Mysteries
- April 19: Leslie Irvine, My Dog Always Eats First: Homeless People & Their Animals