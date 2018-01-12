Chautauqua Explorer Series: Eugene Buchanan – Comrades on the Colca

Jan. 16 – Join Eugene Buchanan and hear his latest tale of travel and adventure. This time he is in South America with a team of Polish explorers on a first descent down the Cruz del Condor section of Peru’s Colca Canyon, the deepest gorge in the world. Negotiating everything from unrunnable cascades to Incan mummy-filled caves and skin-bubbling plants, en route they discover not only the camaraderie needed to survive but a rival Polish team bent on

beating them to the expedition plum.

Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline, Boulder. Doors open 6:30 p.m. $12 admission, $9 for Chautauqua members. For more information or tickets, visit https://www.chautauqua.com/portfolio/eugene-buchanan-comrades-on-the-colea/