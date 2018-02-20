Friday, Feb. 23: Boulder’s best chefs meet Denver’s best in this culinary throwdown at the Boulder International Film Festival. Eight local chefs will create film-inspired dishes for a fun and friendly competition, held at Rembrandt Yard, 1301 Spruce St. in Boulder. Taste and vote on the star chefs’ cinema-based masterpieces, while enjoying live music, wine from Francis Ford Coppola, and local beers. Boulder County is represented by:

Michael Gibney, Executive Chef/Partner – Emmerson

Bradford Heap, Executive Chef/Owner – Wild Standard, SALT, Colterra

Kevin Kidd, Executive Chef/Owner – 24 Carrot Bistro (Erie)

Eric Skokan, Executive Chef/Farmer – Black Cat Bistro, Bramble & Hare, Black Cat Farm

May the best chef…and the best city…win! Doors open at 5 p.m. (ends at 7 p.m.) and is open to all ages. Tickets are $95/person. CineCHEF 2018 participants also receive a complementary ticket to ‘Michelin Stars: Tales from the Kitchen‘, a feature documentary screening at BIFF. For details and tickets visit biff1.com/cinechef.