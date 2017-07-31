CMF Season Finale

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, the summer’s favorite series, the Colorado Music Festival, ends its run at Chautauqua with a performance by Gil Shaham, one of the foremost violinists of our time. His flawless technique and inimitable warmth and generosity of spirit have solidified his renown as an American master. Shaham’s astonishing command of the violin is on display during this one-night only performance with the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra. The program includes Beethoven’s glorious Symphony No. 7 — a triumphant end to a triumphant season! Tickets are $17-$64/person ($14-$61/members). For details, visit www.coloradomusicfestival.org.