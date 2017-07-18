Communikey (CMKY) is a Boulder-based interdisciplinary organization dedicated to social, cultural and ecological innovation through creative process, and they’re proud to host a day of events on Sunday, July 23 in Central Park and at the Riverside, 1724 Broadway. The day in the park is free and offers music from noon-8 p.m., including performances by Ductape, Papyrus, Focalist and more. Later, from 8 p.m.-2 a.m., hit the Riverside for a 21-and-over continuation of the fun with music by JL Kane, Tony Z, Alala.One and Experimental Housewife.

Tickets for the evening event are $10/in advance, $15/day of show. For more information, visit www.cmky.org.