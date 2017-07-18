Recipe created by Hickory & Ash, the new restaurant opened by Chefs Kevin and Ryan Taylor right next to the 1stBank Center in Broomfield.

Ingredients per drink:

1.5 oz. cucumber-infused gin, such as Bravo Zulu Gin

1 oz. elderflower liqueur, such as St-Germain

1 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

1 oz. simple syrup

10 leaves fresh tarragon

1 oz. fresh cucumber purée

Sparkling water to taste

Directions:

Place tarragon leaves in pint glass and muddle.

Fill glass to top with ice.

Add gin, elderflower liqueur, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, and fresh cucumber purée.

Pour into shaker, then pour back into glass.

Top with soda and serve.