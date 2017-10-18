CU Presents hosts a run of “The Merry Widow,” the classic opera by Franz Lehár, Oct. 27-29 at the Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St. Regarded as Vienna’s definitive romantic operetta, the show uses laugh-out-loud comedy and lavish costumes to tell the story of a gala reception in Paris and an ambassador planning to save his poverty-stricken kingdom by sending one of his noblemen to court the fabulously wealthy Hanna Glawari. It’s sung in German with English surtitles, and is suitable show for both opera buffs and newcomers. Tickets are $20-$45/person. For more details or to purchase tickets now, visit www.cupresents.org/event/1333/the-merry-widow.