Dining and Restaurant Guide: Boulder County Favorites

Welcome to the Greatest DINING guide in Boulder County.

In this section you will find the best of the best. Try one, try them all!

NEW AMERICAN FUSION / SPANISH / ITALIAN

ADO’S KITCHEN & BAR

1143 13th St. | 720-465-9063 | www.span-ishatthehill.com

Bright and welcoming with a fresh, contemporary atmosphere, Ado’s showcases a varied menu of cuisines from around the world, a brunch that draws folks from out of town, and live salsa dancing monthly. Start with crispy calamari with spicy aioli or fried Brussels sprouts topped with fresh julienne pear. For dinner, try classics like chicken marsala or chicken piccata, Jack Daniel’s New York steak over parmesan risotto, or fish of the day with forbidden black rice, steamed veggies and tarragon emulsion. The brunch menu features specialties like crab cake benedict, a power greens omelet and the breakfast pupusas plate. Dessert choices are global too; it’s hard to choose between tiramisu, tres leches cake or sweet plantains. Happy hour weekdays 2-6pm with food special starting at $2.50 and drinks starting at $2. Open Mon-Thurs 9am-9pm. Fri-Sat 9am-10pm and Sun brunch 9am-3pm. All major credit cards accepted.

BAKERY

AIME’S LOVE

331 Main St. | Longmont | 720-340-4636 | www.aimeslove.com

This inviting French-style café is super kid-friendly and gluten-free! Let the children lounge on sofas and play the many kids’ games or scribble on the chalkboard while you sip on drinks from the espresso and smoothie bar, and nibble on éclairs, cupcakes, brownies, pies, cakes, cookies and other pastry selections. Not up for dessert? No problem! Aime’s offers a deluxe breakfast sandwich with your choice of egg, sausage or bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, spinach and pesto on homemade toasted focaccia. Or choose from a variety of sandwiches, including the turkey, bacon, avocado and pepper jack panini. If you’re up for a light lunch, the Williams Broccoli Salad features raw broccoli with raisins, peanuts and bacon in a curry sauce. Wedding and specialty cakes made to order. Open Tues-Fri 8am-5pm; Sat-Sun 8am-3pm; closed Mon. Major credit cards accepted.

BREWERY

BOULDER BEER COMPANY

2880 Wilderness Place | 303-444-8448| www.boulderbeer.com

Enjoy the new menu and expanded mountain-facing patio at Boulder’s oldest brewery this summer. Toss back a refreshing Sweaty Betty blonde ale or the heavenly hoppy Hazed session ale while playing corn hole out back, or treat yourself to the perfect lunch or dinner. The elevated pub fare options include fish and chips, made with Pacific cod and Sweaty Betty beer batter, served with tartar sauce and coleslaw, Bavarian-style beer pretzels served with beer mustard or warm queso, or breaded and fried cauliflower tossed in any of the six house-made barbecue sauces. The menu also features a mouthwatering special each night of the week—house-smoked prime rib served on a hoagie bun and topped with arugula and a horseradish cream sauce with a side of au jus, for example, draws in the masses every Thursday. Daily happy hour from 3-6:30pm offers $4 pints and $15 pitchers. Live entertainment pleases fans of all musical genres Thursdays and Saturdays from 5-9pm (check the website for lineup). Wine, spirits and gluten-free beverage options available. Brunch available Sat-Sun, featuring a delectable new menu and bottomless mimosas and beermosas. Open 11am-10pm Mon-Sat and 11am-8pm Sunday. All major credit cards accepted.

AMERICAN

BOULDER CORK

3295 30th St. | 303-443-9505 | www.bouldercork.com

Boulder’s oldest and favorite steakhouse, the Cork is where to go for delicious steak, seafood and seasonal creations, as it has been for 48 years. Entrées include prime rib, a variety of steaks, sake salmon, scallops, Rocky Mountain trout, enchiladas and much more. Desserts are baked fresh daily. Boulder’s best happy hour serves over 25 items. Pair all of this with a Wine Spectator Award–winning wine list. Come join the group that calls the Boulder Cork home. Open for lunch Mon-Fri 11:15am-2pm, dinner Mon-Sat 5:30-10pm, and happy hour daily 4:30-6:30pm. Checks and all major credit cards accepted.

CONTINENTAL

THE BOULDER DUSHANBE TEAHOUSE

1770 13th St. | 303-442-4993 | www.boulderteahouse.com

Handcrafted in Tajikistan and reassembled in Boulder, the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse is the only authentic Persian teahouse in the Western Hemisphere. Vibrantly painted ceilings, carved cedar columns and a sculpture fountain provide an airy ambience during the day and casual elegance at night. Begin with an appetizer such as Indian samosas, a fried pastry of spiced potato, onion and peas, with cucumber yogurt and mango chutney. Entrées include Persian chickpea kufteh—vegetarian chickpea balls with a Persian tomato sauce, sautéed spinach and soft-cooked egg; Peruvian chicken—marinated airline-cut chicken breast, jalapeño and cilantro sour cream, yucca fries and roasted carrot; and Tajikistan Plov—a traditional dish of rice with carrots, onions, chickpeas, spices and grilled beef, served with a tomato cucumber salad, dried fruit, and housemade naan bread. Finish with the hibiscus tea–infused Flourless Orange Cake Napoleon. Enjoy a selection of more than 100 premium loose-leaf teas, gourmet coffees, chai, beer, wine and cocktails. Reservations required for traditional afternoon tea. In-house and off-site catering available. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily 8am-9pm. Serving brunch on weekends. MC, VISA, AMEX, DISC and local checks accepted.

FRENCH

BRASSERIE TEN TEN

1011 Walnut St. | 303-998-1010 | www.brasserietenten.com

Experience inspired cuisine from all regions of France. Start with some delicious hors d’oeuvres such as beef tartare, roasted bone marrow or a bowl of steaming mussels. Lunch features sandwiches from your classic French dip to the delectable Merguez sandwich. Signature salads include a traditional Niçoise with ahi tuna, and the Simple Salad with a caper-miso vinaigrette. Entrées include steak frites and classic Brique Poulet, both featuring delectable Kennebec frites. The traditional bouillabaisse fills the room with aromas of saffron and fennel. The weekend brunch includes eggs Benedict, fresh waffles and croque madame. Happy-hour treats range from $2-$6 and feature two types of crêpes; mussels with tomatoes, housemade Merguez and olive oil; and tempura haricots verts. Enjoy a Kir Royale for happy hour, or perhaps one of the bar’s tap beers. Desserts fresh from the Mediterranean bakery include warm sticky date cake, classic pot au chocolat and an assortment of French macarons. Open for dinner Mon-Thurs 4-10pm, Fri-Sat 4-11pm and Sun 4-9pm; lunch Mon-Fri 11am-4pm. Happy hour daily 3-6:30pm; brunch Sat-Sun 9am-3pm. MC, VISA, DC, DISC and local checks accepted.

ITALIAN

CARELLI’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO

645 30th St. | 303-938-9300 | www.carellis.com

Experience the casually elegant, contemporary atmosphere of Carelli’s Ristorante Italiano, showcasing dishes from the small town and region of Barolo, Italy, and the village of Monforte, in Piemonte, prepared by Chef Jessica Maciuk. Enjoy the finest imported and domestic ingredients available in an inviting dining room with an open-flame fireplace-in-the-round, or dine al fresco on the charming garden patio. Appetizers include roasted house-cured Kalamata, Niçoise and Picholine olives, smoked-salmon focaccia with Haystack Mountain goat cheese and salsa pomodoro, and offerings from the swanky Osteria Bar and Lounge “small bites” menu. Enjoy live jazz with George Nelson every Friday night, and happy hour 3:30-6pm daily in the lounge. Specialties include veal chop puttanesca with rosemary and Mascarpone polenta, and shiitake mushroom triangles stuffed with Gorgonzola and ricotta on a bed of field greens drizzled with a Barolo red-wine reduction, plus nightly fresh-fish specials and vegetarian and gluten-free options. Save room for delicious desserts such as homemade tiramisu and chocolate lava cake à la mode, or enjoy the Creperia Bar, serving crêpes prepared nightly by Pastry Chef Massimo Governale. Carelli’s offers a wide selection of wines from Barolo and other regions of Italy, as well as many fine domestic choices. The Bottega di Vino banquet room accommodates private parties of up to 75 guests in a sophisticated New York–style ambience. See why Carelli’s was voted “Best Italian Restaurant” by the Daily Camera for nine years running, as well as “Most Romantic Restaurant” in Boulder. Reservations accepted. Open for lunch and dinner Mon-Wed 11am-10:30pm; Thurs-Fri 11am-11pm; dinner only Sat 4-11pm. MC, VISA, AMEX.

AMERICAN

CHAUTAUQUA DINING HALL

900 Baseline Road | 303-440-3776 | www.chautauqua.com

Located within the Colorado Chautauqua National Historic Park, the Chautauqua Dining Hall has been a Boulder tradition since 1898. Enjoy Boulder’s most scenic outdoor dining experience on the Dining Hall’s expansive wraparound porch with its timeless mountain and park views. Begin your meal with a charcuterie board of housemade lamb sausage, cured meats, artisan cheese, pickled vegetables and grilled sourdough. Or try the very popular roasted Brussels sprouts with Peppadew chile, lemon preserves and basil, tossed in an agrodolce sauce. For an entrée, choose from menu items such as the Big Country Salad with romaine heart, fried chicken, cornbread croutons, tomato, bacon and blue cheese with buttermilk ranch; red trout with gold potato lyonnaise and baby spinach in a lemon brown butter; or the delicious Bison Bistro Burger with creamy Brie, caramelized onions, arugula and fig jam atop a brioche bun. Finish the meal with a seasonal cobbler from the Huckleberry bakery, served à la mode. Full espresso bar and loose-leaf teas from the Boulder Tea Company are available. Full-service bar with local beer, wine and spirits. Open year-round Mon-Sun 8am-close. Brunch served daily 8am-3 pm. Midday/happy hour 3pm-6pm. Dinner 5pm-close. For reservations call the Dining Hall at 303-440-3776 or email reservations@chautuauquadininghall.com.

AMERICAN

THE CORNER

1100 13th St. | 720-398-8331 | www.thecornerboulder.com

At, well, the corner of 13th Street and College Avenue on Boulder’s historic University Hill, The Corner is the best place to grab morning coffee and health-conscious breakfast or lunch near campus. All food is naturally made—no high-fructose corn syrup, no msg and no preservatives. Try the chorizo breakfast burrito, packed with scrambled eggs, savory seasoned potatoes, chorizo, gooey cheddar cheese and roasted chile salsa. For lunch, the paleo bowl is sure to please your inner athlete, packed with fresh spring greens, protein-packed quinoa, choice of grilled chicken or flank steak, and veggies, avocado and zesty Argentinean chimichurri sauce. The flavorful roasted beet and goat cheese salad, sprinkled with candied pecans and topped with juicy red pears and tangy balsamic vinaigrette, is a sure to please vegetarians and carnivores, alike. In fact, the Colorado Daily voted The Corner “best vegetarian” in 2017. Happy hour available daily from 3-6pm and includes pints, bottles or cans for $3.50 and $4 handmade cocktails. Open from 8am-10pm Mon-Fri and 8:30am-10pm Sat-Sun. All major credit cards and Diner’s Club accepted.

AMERICAN

THE CORNER BAR

2115 13th St. | inside Hotel Boulderado | 303-442-4560 | www.cornerbarboulderado.com

The Corner Bar is the perfect spot to grab lunch, relax at happy hour, or enjoy a casual dinner. Boulder’s favorite watering hole, located on the corner of 13th and Spruce, is one block off Pearl Street and boasts an expansive patio with umbrellas to keep you cool at lunch and brand-new ambient lighting for the evening. Try the crispy Brussels sprouts with sweet soy chile glaze, or the famous truffle fries, voted Best in Denver by Westword. Open daily 11am-midnight. All major credit cards accepted.

AMERICAN

CROSSCUT PIZZERIA & TAPHOUSE

4 E. First St. | Nederland | Facebook: @crosscutpizzeria

www.crosscutpizza.com

Just a quick drive up Boulder Canyon, Crosscut’s specialties are wood-fired pizza, craft beer, and great people. Start with blistered shishito peppers, bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with gorgonzola, a dish of wood-fired olives, or one of the seasonal salads. Neapolitan pizzas (available gluten-free) include the Mario with herbed ricotta, mushrooms, Clyde’s sausage, basil, shallot and mozzarella; an Extra Special Cheese pizza with parmesan, fresh mozzarella, bacon, jalapeno, and the house-made chili honey; and the Margherita with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil. Artisan ingredients are sourced from Boulder to Europe. The homemade ice cream flavors change frequently and craft beers on tap rotate regularly. Summer hours starting on May 29, are Mon-Thurs 3-9pm, Fri-Sun 11:30am-9pm.

AMERICAN

ELEMENT BISTRO

6315 Lookout Road | 303-530-5400 | www.elementbistroboulder.com

With their exquisitely rustic dining room and unparalleled rooftop mountain views, Element Bistro is the perfect place to enjoy elegantly creative American fare. Diners can choose from fine Western-style appetizers like rabbit and rattlesnake with apple chutney, elk with sweet pepper and mushroom ragout, or the Wild Game Sausage Sampler. For the main course, the gluten-free fish and chips with remoulade and pineapple coleslaw or BBQ elk tacos with chipotle slaw are sure to please, as is the very popular lobster mac and cheese. On Saturday evenings diners can enjoy a variety of musical acts and dancing on the rooftop, which boasts majestic mountain views and cozy fire pits, from 7-10pm. Performances range from jazz to blues, Brazilian Samba to nineties throwbacks. “Work is love made visible!” is this bistro’s credo, and it shows in the staff’s friendly approach, passionately crafted meals and exquisite food preparation. Open Mon-Thurs 11am-9pm, Sat-Sun for brunch from 9am-3pm and dinner 3-9pm. All major credit cards accepted.

AMERICAN/ORGANIC

FARMER GIRL

432 Main St. | Lyons | 303-823-5856 | www.coloradofarmergirl.com

The Farmer Girl community bistro in Lyons is known for “sustainable, local food with soul.” Farmer Girl creates simple, straightforward organic dishes that showcase the talents of artisans, farmers and ranchers in the area. Start your meal with carrot latke, served with pesto and pickled carrots; Farmer Girl falafel with handmade flatbread, hummus and pickled vegetables; or chickpea fries with beet ketchup. At entrée time, meat lovers will want to try lamb Bolognese with house-made pasta, while those seeking a meatless option can choose mushroom tartine with grilled mushrooms, ricotta and a fried egg; or New World Paella with mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, quinoa, rice and a fried egg. Delicious desserts include butterscotch pot de crème and apple crisp with fresh whipped cream. Wine and local craft beers available. Open Tues-Fri 4-9pm; Sat-Sun 11am-9pm (for brunch); happy hour 4-6pm daily. Closed Monday. All major credit cards accepted.

BREWERY

FATE ALE HOUSE | FATE BREWING COMPANY

400 W. South Boulder Road | Lafayette

1600 38th St. | Boulder

303-449-3283 | www.fatebrewingcompany.com

FATE Brewing Company, a family-owned brew pub located in Boulder, offers a full bar, scratch-style kitchen and house-brewed beer as well as specialty rotating drafts. Their second location, FATE Ale House, located off U.S. 287 and South Boulder Road, opens just in time for summer with two new, fully renovated patios, one of which features a fire pit. The casual, cozy atmosphere is great for any occasion, and with a full bar featuring thirty drafts, there’s a drink to suit all tastes. At the original Boulder location, try the caramelized sweet potatoes served with smoked goat cheese feta and red onion compote or the house-smoked hot wings drizzled in spiced honey and served with FATE hot sauce. For the main course, the grilled steelhead comes with warm potato salad, spiced honey-glazed bacon and pickled jalapeños. Guests looking for gluten-free dessert options will enjoy the fudgy quinoa brownie served with dulce de leche and spiced honey bacon. FATE Ale House hours and menu are to be determined as of press time. FATE Brewing Company offers weekend brunch Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 10am and Happy Hour Mon-Fri from 3-5:30pm which features $3 pints, $4 well cocktails and $4 house wines. Open Mon-Fri 11am-10pm and Sat-Sun 10am-10pm. All major credit cards accepted.

AMERICAN

THE GREENBRIAR INN

8735 N. Foothills Highway (U.S. Highway 36) at Lefthand Canyon Drive | 303-440-7979 | www.greenbriarinn.com

Nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, The Greenbriar Inn is an elegant restaurant, tavern and private event space located in the north Boulder countryside. The surrounding 20 acres features two ponds, striking woodland, and thriving produce, herb and flower gardens. The cuisine focuses on seasonal American classics and is complemented by a 900-label, award-winning wine cellar. Menu items include bigeye tuna crudo, baby beet and heart of palm salad, steak tartare for two, chilled oysters on the half shell, Caesar salad prepared tableside, beef Wellington, Day Boat halibut, lightly smoked duck breast, Colorado lamb sirloin, grilled Colorado filet of beef, and truffled artichoke agnolotti. Decadent desserts include Valrhona chocolate peanut-butter tower, white velvet coconut cake, apple and date crisp, crème brûlee and bananas Foster prepared tableside. Open for dinner Tues-Sun 5:30-9:30pm; patio and bar menu Tues-Sun 5pm to close; happy hour 5-7pm; Champagne brunch Sunday 10am-1pm. Closed Mondays. MC, VISA, AMEX, DC.

JAPANESE

Izakaya AMU/Sake bar and Restaurant

1221 Spruce St. | 303-440-0807 | www.izakayaamu.com

With a unique and friendly Japanese atmosphere, Amu at Sushi Zanmai offers the opportunity to explore premier sakes from all over Japan. Located next to Sushi Zanmai, this intimate restaurant emphasizes traditional Japanese delicacies made with the finest ingredients. Menu items are specially selected by experienced Japanese chef Yuki Sanda. You will experience a real Japanese izakaya here in Boulder! Relax with friends in the beautiful sake bar and authentic Japanese tea room. Open daily for dinner Mon-Thurs 5-10pm, Fri-Sat 5-10:30pm and Sun 5-9:30pm. MC, VISA, AMEX, DISC.

AMERICAN BBQ

JAMES PEAK BREWERY & SMOKEHOUSE

70 E. First St. | Nederland | 303-258-9453 | Facebook: James Peak Brewery & Smokehouse

Enjoy BBQ with a view from Nederland’s best patio overlooking Boulder Creek and Eldora Mountain Resort. James Peak offers fast-casual food and drink in a fun mountain atmosphere. Start your meal with green chile, smoked wings or sliders, then move on to a big platter with all the traditional fixings—there’s juicy rib racks, pulled pork sandwiches, smoked tofu and more. For dessert, the blackberry cheesecake is a must. House pints, like Caribou Miner IPA, are just $3 during happy hour, weekdays 4-6pm. Open for lunch and dinner Mon-Sat 11am-10pm and Sun 11am-8pm. All major credit cards accepted.

JAPANESE

JAPANGO SUSHI RESTAURANT

1136 Pearl St. | on Pearl Street Mall | 303-938-0330 | www.boulderjapango.com

Japango, located in a historic landmark building in the heart of downtown Boulder, has been the go-to destination for exceptional sushi and globally influenced Japanese food for more than 16 years. The popular restaurant and sushi bar have been remodeled and expanded to include an inviting new bar and lounge area (with a jellyfish tank), community table and outdoor patio seating right on the Pearl Street Mall. A back patio bar with a fireplace welcomes the outdoor happy-hour crowd year-round. The new décor is all about sophisticated woods, lush bamboo plants and welcoming, warm lighting that makes everyone look great. In addition to a thoughtfully curated menu of cocktails, mocktails and wine, Japango now offers the largest selection of sake in Boulder and over 40 craft beers. Japango’s knowledgeable and always friendly staff is happy to share what they know and all their personal favorites, but this is the perfect place to explore and try something new. With Master Chef Iwasa Yukiji at the helm, you’re guaranteed to find something delicious to eat. Japango is Boulder’s choice for a quick lunch, a relaxing dinner for two, a night out with family or friends, some late-night fun or all of the above. Open for lunch, afternoon happy hour and dinner from 11am-10pm Sun-Thurs, 11am-midnight Fri-Sat. Late-night happy hour (with DJ) on Fri-Sat nights until 12am. MC, VISA, AMEX, DC, DISC.

NEPALI / INDIAN

KATHMANDU

1964 28th St. | 303-442-6868

110 N. Jefferson St., Nederland | 303-258-1169

www.nepalidining.com

A family-owned Nederland original since 1999, Kathmandu, located just west of the visitor center, serves healthy, authentic Nepali and Indian cuisine. Now open: a second location in Boulder, at 1964 28th St. Everything is made in-house from scratch, and there are many vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available. For a real treat, order a delicious homemade chai tea, served hot or cold. The lunch buffet, served daily from 11am-3pm, is a perfect choice after hiking in the nearby Indian Peaks. The full menu is served all day, and Kathmandu features a full bar with 10 beers on tap, including imports from China and India as well as local microbrews. Order from an extensive wine list or try a homemade mango margarita. Enjoy the beauty of the Indian Peaks from the outdoor patio while dining on traditional ethnic cuisine. WiFi is available, and make sure to visit the shops at Kathmandu Plaza next door, including the gift shop, which sells imported clothes, hats, jackets, jewelry, home décor and more. Also, make reservations to hold your next party at Kathmandu. 303-442-6868. Open daily 11am-9pm, until 10pm Fri-Sat. VISA, MC, DISC and checks accepted.

AMERICAN

LICENSE NO. 1

2115 13th St. | inside Hotel Boulderado | 303-443-0486 | www.license1boulderado.com

With the casual ambience of a 1920s speakeasy, License No. 1 is the perfect location to enjoy post-work happy hour or late-night libations. License No. 1, aptly named for acquiring Boulder’s first liquor license after local “prohibition” ended in 1967, offers tantalizing cocktails made from an array of top-shelf liquors, along with wines and local craft beers. Celebrate happy hour daily with cocktail and food specials from 5-7pm. Accompany cocktails with an appetizer like the bar’s famous truffle fries, shredded duck confit tacos, oysters on the half shell, or a mouthwatering L1 Burger that is seared to perfection. Amp up your evening with live music from local bands on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Billiards, skee ball and a photo booth are available for added entertainment. Open daily at 5pm. All major credit cards accepted.

AMERICAN

LULU’S BBQ

701-B Main St. | Louisville | 720-583-1789 | www.lulus-bbq.com

Lulu’s is relaxed, casual and family-friendly, and if the weather is nice, open-air seating adds to the experience. Start with dry-rubbed smoked wings, fried pickle spears or sweet potato cheese tots with dipping sauce. Then get your smoked BBQ meat of choice on a platter with two of the 12 available sides (like beans, coleslaw, corn bread or fried okra) or in a sandwich on a homemade bun. Meats include chicken, ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked sausage and—while available daily—burnt ends. Finish your meal on a sweet note with peach cobbler, a corn bread sundae with raspberry sauce, or a fudge brownie, all topped with Sweet Cow ice cream. Full bar, eight TVs, patio games, catering. Happy hour 3-6pm daily with food and drink specials. Open daily at 11am; open until 9pm Sun-Wed, 9:30pm Thurs, 10pm Fri-Sat. Major credit cards accepted.

MEDITERRANEAN

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

1002 Walnut St. | 303-444-5335 | www.themedboulder.com

Feast your way through the Mediterranean region with the Mediterranean Restaurant’s cuisine, adopted from France, Spain, Italy and more. To start, pick from an eclectic selection of tapas like the Morrocan-inspired pastilla—chicken, pine nuts, golden raisins, cilantro and Ras el Hanout wrapped in phyllo; ratatouille—roasted vegetables garnished with Grana Padano; and classic hummus with paprika-spiced pita. Enjoy classic Italian pizzas from the woodburning oven imported from Modena, Italy. Try the traditional margherita with the delicious addition of prosciutto or the spicy speziata. For lunch, try a fresh salad, sandwich or pasta dish. Dinner entrées range from the traditional, like paella Valenciana and chicken piccata, to the more exotic Middle Eastern eggplant fattah—stewed eggplant, tomatoes and chickpeas over basmati rice topped with tahini and crisp pita. The in-house bakery provides fresh baked bread daily as well as sweet options like mascarpone panna cotta. Happy hour—daily from 3-6:30pm, and late night starting an hour before closing time, or two hours before closing Fri-Sat—features discounted tapas and $1 off draft beers, $5 wines and well drinks, $5 Sangria and house margaritas and well martinis for $6.50. The extensive wine list has more than 25 wines by the glass. Downtown parking validated. Open for lunch Mon-Sun 11am-4pm, and for dinner Mon-Thurs 4-10pm, Fri-Sat 4-11pm and Sun 4-9pm. MC, VISA, AMEX, DISC.

FRENCH

THE MELTING POT

732 Main St. | Louisville | 303-666-7777 | www.meltingpot.com

Few things in life bring more joy than warm, melted cheese. At the Melting Pot, the bliss of fine fondue is center-stage. The experience begins with a pot of the liquid gold; options range from tomato basil cheddar melted with gluten-free Redbridge beer to bacon and gorgonzola melted with white wine to a classic Wisconsin cheddar melted with your choice of New Belgium Pale Ale, Avery Brown Ale or Sam Adams. Dip a selection of veggies, fruit and bread to begin the evening, before being served a crisp and flavorful salad. Choose from a variety of proteins, all cooked tableside, for the main course. Try the smoked Andouille sausage, wild mushroom sacchetti, premium filet mignon or sesame-crusted Ahi tuna. It would truly be a sin to skip over the molten pot of chocolate fondue for dessert, served with a selection of succulent fruits and baked treats. The expansive wine list with over 150 bottles, plus the full craft cocktail bar, are sure to please all palates. Open Mon-Thurs and Sun 5-10pm, Fri–Sat 4-11pm and Sat-Sun 12-3pm. All major credit cards accepted.

MEXICAN

MOJO TAQUERIA

216 E. Main St. | Lyons | 303-823-2321 | www.mojotaqueria.com

For the best tacos in the high country, head to Mojo Taqueria in Lyons for inventive takes on classic Mexican street fare. The carnitas taco comes packed with citrus-braised pork shoulder, white onion, caramelized pineapple and a roasted tomatillo-chipotle salsa. Or try a hearty meal of chicken enchiladas made with asadero and red guajillo or green chile sauce, topped with cotija cheese, crema and fresh pico de gallo. Ceviche de pescado is served with lime, avocado, pico de gallo and crisp plantain chips. For a light meal, the kale salad is served with jicama, cranberries, red onion, cotija, pepitas and a pomegranate vinaigrette. For dessert, Mojo offers another twist on a classic Mexican dish with the burnt honey and orange flan or the flourless chocolate torte served with ancho whipped cream. Happy hour offered Tues-Sun from 3:30-5:30pm and includes $5 house margaritas, $6 coin margaritas, $3 Pacifico drafts and changing food specials. Live entertainment every Sunday from 2-5pm. Open Tues-Sun from 11am-9pm. All major credit cards accepted.

AMERICAN

Morning Glory Café

1377 Forest Park Circle | Lafayette | 303-604-6351 | www.morningglorycafe.org

Locally owned Morning Glory Café is an east Boulder County jewel. The casual mom-and-pop atmosphere will make any diner feel at home, and the democratic, internationally inspired menu is sure to please all palates (and diets). Everything is handmade—from the rich and savory Latke and Eggs breakfast, served with peach salsa and greens, to the signature veggie-friendly Buddha bowl (smothered with cashew gravy), to the pesto-crusted salmon with gluten-free rigatoni in a Parmesan cream sauce. Carnivores will devour Morning Glory’s boneless barbecue short ribs dripping with peach barbecue sauce, while wine lovers will lose it for bottomless wine Wednesdays. Dessert options change often and generally include scrumptious cheesecakes, cobblers and warm, moist carrot ginger cake. Every item can be made gluten free. Full breakfast is served daily from 7:30am-4pm, limited breakfast available all day, lunch is served daily from 11am-4pm, dinner is served daily from 4-9pm. Full bar. All major credit cards accepted.

AMERICAN

NORTH END AT 4580

4580 Broadway, Unit #D-1 | 303-448-1500 | www.northendboulder.com

North End at 4580, with views of the foothills, is a contemporary American bistro focusing on the freshest ingredients, with simple preparations executed flawlessly. From burgers to grilled calamari to blackened Southern chicken, North End at 4580 has added tantalizing new dishes while retaining old favorites like the bacon-wrapped dates. A rotating selection of original handcrafted cocktails complements a notable wine list and local craft beers, all at affordable prices. Known for providing exceptional food and service while accommodating diners with food sensitivities (especially gluten and dairy), North End is perfect for special occasions or for everyday dinners with family and friends. The new lunch menu is ideal for a casual business lunch, and if you need a place for a private party, the space can accommodate from 9 to 90 people. The staff will work with any budget.

AMERICAN

ORGANIC SANDWICH COMPANY

1500 Pearl St., Suite F | 720-639-3986

459 S. McCaslin Blvd. | Louisville

www.organicsandwichcompany.com

Organic Sandwich Company’s sunny locale at the corner of Pearl and 16th streets is ideal for downtowners in need of a quick bite for breakfast, lunch or an early dinner. Ninety-five percent of the fare is organic and (seasonally) locally sourced. Feel good about treating yourself to a hearty Turkey and Bacon Jam decked out with house-made bacon jam, roasted turkey, tomatoes, romaine and avocado aioli on a perfectly baked and salted pretzel loaf—because every last morsel is made from good, whole food. Vegetarians will find creative menu options like the Spicy Veggie, a perfect balance of house-made spicy giardiniera, aged white cheddar, caramelized onions, tomatoes, avocado and freshly cut pea shoots. Vegans and the gluten-averse will find plenty to tickle their fancy; try the Beetnik with roasted red and golden beets and house-made almond feta on a gluten-free demi baguette. Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 8am-6pm. Delivery and catering are available. Louisville location opening June 2017; check website for details.

ITALIAN

PICK AXE PIZZA

1637 Miner St. | Idaho Springs | 303-567-2148 | Facebook: Pick Axe Pizza

At Pick Axe Pizza, traditional wood-fired pizza is crafted using hand-tossed dough, homemade sauce, real mozzarella and always-fresh toppings, then cooked in the wood-fired oven while you watch. Create your own pizza concoction with dozens of topping choices, or try one of the specialty pies like pesto chicken or Palermo, with spicy arrabbiata sauce, pepperoni and cheese. If you’re not in the mood for pizza, there’s homemade lasagna “like Grandma used to make”; Italian-style hoagies like the Philly cheesesteak with sliced ribeye, onions, mushrooms, green pepper and provolone; and burgers with fresh-cut fries. The homemade cheesecake has been called “a rich, thick slice of heaven,” or try the dessert pizza with a cheesecake base and fruit compote. Full bar, delivery, outdoor seating. Open 11am-11pm daily; until 8pm on Sundays. Closing times may be earlier in the off-season. All major credit cards accepted.

WINE BAR

/ PÔR/ WINE HOUSE

836-1/2 Main St. | Louisville | 720-666-1386 | www.porwine.com

With wine, beer, cocktails, hand-selected whiskeys, tapas and a cozy fire pit out on the patio, /pôr/ wine house is a popular gathering spot in Louisville. Six reds and six whites are served on tap, which preserves the wine’s freshness and eliminates waste. Platters to share include Spicy Ahi Tuna Nachos, made with layers of seared ahi, creamy avocado, pineapple-habañero pico de gallo and wasabi-ginger mayo over crisp chips. Or the Chef’s Board, a huge platter filled with chef-selected meats and cheeses, crackers, pickled vegetables, spiced nuts, olives, fruits and spreads. Small bites include Bacon-Wrapped Dates, Blistered Shishito Peppers and pan-roasted artichokes wrapped in prosciutto. Choose from a variety of flatbreads, like Magic Mushroom or Spicy BBQ Pork. For dessert, don’t miss Chocolate Oblivion—a house-made flourless chocolate cake—or the Peanut Butter Mousse Tower. Everything is freshly made from scratch. Gluten-free options available. Happy hour with $5 wine and $5 small bites is 4-6pm Tues-Sat and all day Sunday. Open Mon-Thurs 4-10pm; Fri-Sat 2pm-midnight; Sun 2-10pm. All major credit cards accepted.

CONTINENTAL

PRAHA RESTAURANT & BAR

7521 Ute Highway | Longmont | 303-702-1180 | www.praharestaurant.com

Praha is the Euro-American gathering place for casual get-togethers and special occasions. Praha specializes in transforming traditional European dishes into lighter interpretations, adding a contemporary spin, using local ingredients and practicing in the spirit of “joie de vivre.” The wine list is delightful and reasonably priced. Enjoy happy hour Tuesday–Saturday from 4:30-6:30pm; glass of wine $4, Czech beer on tap $5 and finger foods starting at $5. The new bistro menu offers small portions and a variety of items. The Praha, formerly the Old Prague Inn, lovingly started by the Smetanas, is still in the family. Monica is the Executive Chef and Jitka (Babi) still makes the apple strudel. Located on Highway 66 halfway between Longmont and Lyons. Open for dinner Tues-Sat 5pm-close. Closed Sun-Mon. Reservations recommended. Takeout available.

AMERICAN

SCOTTS ON ALPINE

1265 Alpine Ave. | 303-442-6100 | www.scottsonalpine.com

Find your way to Scotts on Alpine for bold, fresh flavors and a rich, beautiful ambience in a setting that has the best view of the Flatirons in Boulder! The seasonal menu pairs the best locally sourced foods with global inspirations. Come in for happy hour from 4:30-6pm and enjoy a creative cocktail, or a glass of wine or a local craft beer with P.E.I. mussels in coconut Thai green curry, or perhaps crispy Brussels sprouts seasoned with Vermont maple syrup and dijon mustard. For dinner, don’t miss black garlic shrimp scampi on pappardelle pasta, or a New York steak seasoned with Kona salt and bourbon-barrel-smoked black pepper. Pair either with a glass or bottle of wine from the extensive wine list. Happy hour specials include cocktails, wines by the glass, and a 25-percent discount on bottles of wine. Open for dinner Mon-Sat from 4:30-9:30pm. Local checks and all major credit cards accepted.

INDIAN/NEPALI/TIBETAN

Sherpa’s Adventurers Restaurant & Bar

825 Walnut St. | 303-440-7151 | www.sherpasrestaurant.com

Just one block south of Pearl Street Mall, Sherpa’s offers fantastic Himalayan dishes in an intriguing atmosphere that includes climbing memorabilia, a library of adventure and travel books, and one of Boulder’s best patios with Flatirons views. Voted “Best Nepali/Tibetan/Indian Restaurant” by Boulder’s top two newspapers from 2004-2015, Sherpa’s has become a local favorite. The varied menu features a selection of Indian curries cooked to order, breads and meats from the tandoor oven, momos (handmade vegetable or meat-filled Tibetan dumplings), saag and other regional favorites. All dishes are made fresh to order. For the less adventurous, Sherpa’s offers more traditional items, such as a tandoori chicken sandwich. Kids’ menu available. Open daily for lunch 11am-3pm; dinner 5-9:30pm Mon-Thurs and until 10pm Fri-Sat. Checks and all major credit cards accepted.

AMERICAN

SPRUCE FARM & FISH

2115 13th St. | inside Hotel Boulderado | 303-442-4880 | www.spruceboulderado.com

Spruce Farm & Fish offers creative yet casual, sustainably sourced menu items, along with exceptional and friendly service. The newly renovated bar proudly serves local Boxcar Coffee, an extensive selection of wines by the glass, and locally sourced spirits and craft beers. Happy hour specials, available from 5-7pm daily, include “Two-Buck Shuck” oysters on the half shell and seasonal small plates and fresh cocktails. Open for brunch seven days a week from 6:30am-3pm and for dinner daily from 5-10pm. All major credit cards accepted.

JAPANESE

SUSHI ZANMAI

1221 Spruce St. | 303-440-0733 | www.sushizanmai.com

Boulder’s oldest sushi bar, serving Boulder for over 30 years, Sushi Zanmai (located next to the Hotel Boulderado) has a lively, friendly atmosphere. Winner of two categories in the 2014 Boulder Weekly’s Best of Boulder, “Best Japanese Restaurant” and “Best Sushi restaurant.” Sushi Zanmai has been named “best of” in one publication or another every year since opening on Oct. 17, 1985. In addition to sushi and sashimi prepared by skilled Japanese and local sushi chefs at the full-view sushi bar, the kitchen menu includes tempura, noodles, cooked fish, chicken, beef and pork dishes, hot pots and more. Owner-chef Nao-san serves specialties such as the Firecracker Roll, Buddha Roll, Spider Roll, Stop Drop & Roll, Dragon-Z Roll, and Boulder’s original Z-No. 9 Roll (created by Sushi Zanmai). Sushi Zanmai also offers vegetarian and children’s meals as well as daily specials. Authentic Japanese-style tea rooms are available for large private parties, reservations recommended. Sing along to karaoke every Saturday 10pm-midnight. Karaoke super happy hour, 10pm-11pm, features $1 sushi and $2 off of specialty rolls. Happy hour 5-6:30pm daily and all day Sun. Open for lunch 11:30am-2pm Mon-Fri, and dinner 5pm-10pm Sun-Fri and 5pm-midnight Sat. MC, VISA, AMEX, DISC.

MEXICAN

TACO JUNKY & TEQUILA BAR

1149 13th St. | 303-443-2300 | www.tacojunky.com

Taco Junky is a playful interpretation of an eclectic taquería cantina, serving unique, “addictively delicious” fare. Whet your appetite with one of the seasonally inspired hand-crafted guacamoles, like classic guac or the coconut guac with pico de gallo, coconut and lime. Then choose from an assortment of eight inventive $3 tacos—the Maddie 2.0 features tempura avocado, dill yogurt, pickled grape, fennel and candied walnut; the HTX has sriracha fried chicken, southern slaw and charred jalapeño ranch; and the GGS is made with ginger garlic scallion fish, kale, kimchi and spicy aioli. Award-winning margaritas from the full bar include lavender lemon, ginger pear and pineapple habanero. Open at 11am daily for lunch and dinner; happy hour daily 3-6pm, all day on Taco Tuesday and until 9pm Thurs. Extended hours until midnight Fri-Sat. All major credit cards accepted.

CAFÉ & BAKERY

T & CAKES

1932 14th St. | 720-406-7548 | www.teeandcakes.com

Steps from the Pearl Street Mall and Walnut Street, Tee and Cakes offers an eclectic selection of scrumptious cupcakes, custom cakes and wedding cakes, breakfast pastries, quiches, croissants, coffee cakes, breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches to order (pick from egg, bacon, cheese, avocado and tomato), cake pops, brownies, cookies and macarons. The charming café, bakery and wedding-cake shop also boasts a complete espresso bar and offers teas and cold beverages like cold-brew coffee, iced tea, Italian soda and flavored sparkling water. Tee and Cakes offers services for weddings and catering for businesses and events, and delivery is available. Checks and major credit cards accepted. Open from 8am-6pm Mon-Fri and 10am-5pm Sat.

INDIAN

TIFFIN’S

2416 Arapahoe Ave. | (303) 442-2500 | www.tiffinsindiacafe.com

A delicious place to find traditional and innovative Indian dishes, Tiffin’s is a family-run restaurant that offers fresh and fast meals. Conveniently located in the Arapahoe Village Shopping Center at the corner of Arapahoe and Folsom, it has plenty of free parking for a leisurely dinner or a quick pickup order. The samosas filled with curried potatoes, onions, green chili and cilantro are a local favorite, and the biryanis offer succulent lamb, chicken, shimp or vegetables sautéed with aromatic basmati rice. Try the traditional lamb curry made with a base of onions, garlic and ginger with added herbs and spices, or the shrimp korma in a creamy curry with ground cashew milk and cardamom. Vegetarian options include bhindi sabji, a dish of sautéed okra with garlic, onions and spices, and bangan bartha, a vegan dish of puréed eggplant cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices. Finish the experience with gulab jamun—“donut holes” in a sweet syrup, or a sweet and spicy chai. Open Tues-Sat, 11:30am–9:30pm, except Wednesday, 8am-9:30pm, and Sunday noon-8:30pm. All major credit cards accepted.

BREWPUB

TOMMYKNOCKER BREWERY

1401 Miner St. | Idaho Springs | 303-567-2688 | www.tommyknocker.com

Tommyknocker is nestled in Idaho Springs, just off I-70 west of Denver, making it convenient whether you’re headed up to the mountains or driving back down. Tommyknocker beer has earned more than 100 awards from local, national and international competitions. Cool off your mouth with a frosty brew after you try the homemade bacon-jalapeño poppers stuffed with cream cheese, or opt for the beer-battered mushrooms drizzled with homemade balsamic wort glaze. The menu includes soups, salads, a large variety of burgers, sandwiches (available with gluten-free bread) and Mexican entrees, plus classic pub fare like fish and chips; a beer brat with sauerkraut; and “build your own” gourmet mac and cheese. Tommyknocker makes all-natural sodas, including root beer on tap, or try the chocolate stout brownie sundae. Happy hour daily 4-8pm. Open daily 11am-10pm. All major credit cards accepted.

AMERICAN

24 CARROT BISTRO

578 Briggs St. | Erie | 303-828-1392 | www.24carrotbistro.com

The farm-to-table fare at this chef-owned, rustic-chic establishment is as elegant as it is charming. Start with a craft cocktail at the 25-foot-long antique bar and nibble on a fried calamari appetizer with greens, basil aioli and romesco; or dip housemade sweet-potato chips into a bubbling Parmesan and kale dip, served hot in a cast-iron crock. For dinner, urban meets country comfort in the crispy duck confit resting atop creamy polenta with a blackberry-lime gastrique and fresh arugula. Find bold and fresh flavors in the organic brick chicken served with German potato salad, haricots verts, spring onion jus and mizuna. For dessert, indulge in a coffee crème brûlée or try a piece of 24 Carrot Cake, layered with cardamom-cream cheese icing, coconut coulis and fried basil. Open for lunch Tues-Fri 11am-3pm, brunch Sat-Sun 9am-3pm, dinner Sun-Thurs 5-9pm and Fri-Sat until 10pm. Major credit cards accepted. Reservations recommended.

ITALIAN

VIA PERLA

901 Pearl Street | 720-669-0100 | www.viaperla.com

Via Perla is beginning to make its mark as a staple of the Boulder food scene. The traditional Italian restaurant at Ninth and Pearl streets is another highlight of Walnut Restaurant Group’s popular eateries that include the Med and Brasserie Ten Ten. When you make a reservation or walk in off the street, you’ll get excellent service, food and wine selections, and a cozy, inviting atmosphere. Start off with a draft Negroni cocktail and antipasti of pork and veal meatballs, housemade ricotta, cured Italian meats and other delicacies. Move on to salads like the Insalata Mista with mixed baby lettuces, fennel and 24-month-aged Parmigiano Reggiano. Inventive entrées feature a mélange of flavors from regions all over Italy. For timeless classics, try the housemade pasta featured in the Tagliatelle alla Bolognese, or Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe. Other choices include the Cotoletta, a stuffed veal chop, or the Bistecca alla Fiorentina, a 32-oz. porterhouse. Daily Merenda happy hour from 3-6:30pm features apps, cocktails and bottles of wine for under $20. Open for lunch Tues-Sun 11am-3pm; Merenda happy hour daily 3-6:30pm; and dinner Mon-Thurs 4-10pm, Fri-Sat 4-11pm and Sunday 4-9pm. All major credit cards and local checks with ID accepted.

AMERICAN

THE WATERLOO

817 S. Main St. | Louisville | 303-993-2094 | www.waterloolouisville.com

The Waterloo takes pride in crafting every menu item from scratch using all-natural and local ingredients whenever possible, and the inventive cocktails are made using the finest spirits, including many from local distilleries. Rotating beer taps ensure a new drinking experience with each visit. Share a platter of Texas-Size Nachos to start, or try the “infamous” poppers, extremely hot peppers stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon. The signature Waterloo burger is made with all-natural beef (or upgrade to bison), or try a Boca vegetarian patty topped with as many toppings as you’d like. The menu also features Mexican entrees like chile rellenos, enchiladas and seven types of tacos, plus sandwiches, soups and salads. If you save room for dessert, try the Oskar Blues B.Stiff Root Beer Float. Happy hour is 3-6pm daily with “happy-tizers” $3-$6 and reduced drink prices. Check the website calendar for live music events. Open daily at 11am.

AMERICAN

WEST END TAVERN

926 Pearl St. | 303-444-3535 | www.thewestendtavern.com

The West End Tavern has been a Boulder mainstay for good eats and ice-cold brews since 1987. Originally opened by the infamous Boulder character “Beaver” and now owned by his good friend Dave Query, the West End serves homestyle American classics alongside a stellar craft beer and bourbon selection. Fan favorites include fried clams, burnt ends, the Double Double Burger, and the Butcher Block—a freight train of house-smoked meats and delicious fixin’s served family-style. Forever lively, there is always something fun going on—year-round rooftop dining, satellite craft brewery taprooms, off-the-wall holiday parties, exclusive barrel-aged whiskeys, a library of over 75 bourbons, extreme-sports film screenings every Wednesday night, late-night happy hour, live music on the weekends, and six giant flat-screen TVs for football, basketball and everything in between. Downstairs near the wood stove or upstairs on the rooftop deck, watch a game, sit back and relax … Beaver would like that. Open daily at 11:30am.

CHINESE

ZOE MA MA

2010 10th St. | 303-545-6262 | www.zoemama.com

Come to Zoe Ma Ma and enjoy freshly prepared Chinese home cooking and street food inspired by Edwin Zoe’s mother’s signature dishes, prepared with love in the open kitchen. Zoe Ma Ma features high-quality ingredients that include organic flour, cage-free eggs and all-natural meats. It’s quality for your tummy and it’s Ma Ma approved! The restaurant offers fresh, homemade egg noodles, potstickers, vegan dumplings, steamy buns (bao), goji berry rice cakes, and green tea infused with fresh ginger. The menu is gluten free and vegetarian friendly, and never includes MSG. Enjoy a beautiful view of the Flatirons from the patio with a Tsing Tao beer or a glass of Pacific Rim Riesling. Be sure to try the belly-warming Sichuan braised beef noodle (available Sun-Tues), and the roast duck wonton-noodle soup (available Fri-Sat). When in Denver, visit the location at Union Station. Open Mon-Thurs and Sun 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm. MC, VISA, DISC.