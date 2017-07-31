Saturday, August 19, 2017

This is truly a peachy day!

Old Town Lafayette

9:00am – 4:00pm

Come celebrate world-famous Palisade, Colorado peaches! Over 30,000 lbs. of fresh fruit available for purchase, plus an array of peach dishes prepared by the Huckleberry Restaurant (Louisville), including 4,500 servings of warm peach cobbler and 500 peach pies with crumb topping and 80 individual pans of peach cobbler will be available for purchase — while supplies last. Lafayette Chamber members and local volunteers will be selling these items in addition to the delicious peach smoothies throughout the day. Enjoy fresh baked bread, BBQ, Philly Cheese Steaks, Peach Pizza, Brats, Burgers, Gyros, Turkey Legs and much more from the many food vendors. The Festival is free to the public and features arts and crafts, antiques, food booths, free face painting, kids’ activities (some fees apply), live entertainment, and so much more!

Check out lafayettecolorado.chambermaster.com for more information!

Sponsored by Elevations Credit Union

No animals allowed except for service animals