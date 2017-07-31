Edwina the Great and her Amazing Traveling Flea Circus

After a hugely popular performance last summer, Edwina the Great is back in Boulder with her Amazing Traveling Flea Circus. Shows are at 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road. Edwina traveled the world to gather the most talented fleas from the bellies of Russian wolfhounds, the snouts of English sheepdogs and the shaggy locks of Shih Tzus, and her miniature minions woo with feats both sublime and dangerous. Tickets are $12/person ($9/members). Recommended for ages 4 and up. For information or to reserve your spot (shows are limited to 30 participants), visit www.bit.ly/2vjPMzi.