Now through Christmas Eve, the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company presents “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!)” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays plus 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St. This fun show is designed for people who have a love-hate relationship with “The Nutcracker” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” who would rather gouge their eyes out than see another production of “A Christmas Carol.” Instead, leave the wee ones with a sitter, and come revel in the ultimate holiday mash-up that skewers and celebrates our most popular holiday traditions.

Tickets are $20-$45/person. Not recommended for ages 9 and younger due to mild adult language and revelations about the nonexistence of a certain jolly old elf. For more details or to purchase tickets now, visit www.betc.org/event/xmas