Located in Mountain Village above the beautiful box canyon of Telluride, Colorado, the Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer Lodge offers a residential experience with a personal and dedicated staff and the amenities of a luxury hotel. Each beautifully appointed two or three bedroom residence offers a fully equipped kitchen, living and dining area, washer and dryer, oversized bathrooms and a private balcony.

Whether booking a tee time or making a dinner reservation, our pre-arrival planning will afford you a seamless program as we attend to every detail. Enjoy the convenience of complimentary transportation to/from the Telluride and Montrose airports and/or complimentary valet parking. Throughout your stay, pamper yourself with 24 hour concierge service, private spa, outdoor heated pool and hot tubs, game room, business center and ski and golf valet.

In this luxurious sanctuary, we promise to deliver a memorable vacation experience one can expect from Fairmont.

Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer Lodge

567 Mountain Village Blvd. Telluride, CO 81435

Call: 888-728-0355

Email: franzklammer@fairmont.com

Visit: www.fairmont.com/klammer-lodge

Follow Us:

Facebook: @franzklammerlodge

Instagram: @fairmontfkl

_______

getBoulder enewsletter sponsor – June 2017