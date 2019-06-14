The lineup at Lyons Farmette

Local charities are making farm dinners at Lyons Farmette a whole lot boozier. Without a liquor license, the farm was unable to offer adult beverages for its popular summertime spreads. Now, local charities can obtain special event licenses and collect the cash from beer and wine sales to promote their cause. Win, win, win.

This summer’s lineup includes:

July 17 | Butcher & the Blonde with the Colorado Haiti Project

July 24 | Under the Sun with the Give Back Yoga Foundation

Aug. 7 | GB Culinary with the Lyons Community Foundation

Aug. 21 | A Spice of Life with PRIDE (Partners for Rural Improvement and Development in Ethiopia )

Aug. 28 | Sugar Pine with PPAN (People and Pollinators)

Sept. 4 | Jacaranda Farm with SOSVV (Save our St. Vrain Valley)

Sept. 25 | Arcana with Flatirons Food Film Festival

» For the complete lineup and tickets, visit www.lyonsfarmette.com.