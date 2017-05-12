Farmers’ market locations in and around Boulder County begin opening in early April. Find farm-fresh produce, meats, cheeses, eggs, flowers, herbs and much more, with offerings changing weekly as the season progresses.



Berthoud: Saturdays 9am-1pm beginning in June at the southeast corner of Fickel Park. www.berthoudlocal.org.

Boulder: Saturdays 8am-2pm beginning April 1 and Wednesdays 4-8pmbeginning May 3 at 13th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue. www.bcfm.org.

Erie: Thursdays 5-8pm through Sept. 22 on Wells Street between Pierce and Briggs streets; www.getfreshmarkets.com.

Frederick: Thursdays 4-8pm beginning in early June at Crist Park, 105 Fifth St.; www.frederickco.gov.

Longmont: Saturdays 8am-1pm beginning April 1 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, Hover Street and Boston Avenue. www.bcfm.org.

Louisville: Saturdays 9am-1pm beginning in late May at 824 Front St. www.getfreshmarkets.com.

Mead: Sundays 10am-1pm beginning in late June at Mead Town Park. www.townofmead.org.