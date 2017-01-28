Through Feb. 19: Bridal Shows and Expos

Bridal Shows and Expos

Rocky Mountain Bridal Show

Jan. 15: Wedding pros from all over the region gather at this big show each year. Attending brides get “I Do Dollars” to spend with participating vendors. 11am-4pm at the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. in Denver. www.rockymtnbridalshow.com

Boulder Wedding Showcase

Jan. 29: Plan the wedding of your dreams as you meet with the finest wedding experts in Boulder County at two venues, the historic Boulder Theater and the nearby Rembrandt Yard Art Gallery & Event Center. The 11am-2pm event includes prize giveaways, live music and a tablescape competition. Find details, participating vendors and ticket info at www.boulderweddingshowcase.com.

Estes Park Bridal Expo

Feb. 19: Hosted by the Estes Park Wedding Association, this event features wedding vendors in all categories, plus venue tours and prize giveaways. Find times and venue at www.estesparkweddings.com.

Bridal Festivals: A Wedding Expo

Five different festivals take place along the Front Range between January and April, including two in Loveland (Jan. 8 and April 9), one in Denver (Feb. 12), and two in Colorado Springs (Jan. 22 and April 23). Check the schedule and full details at www.bridalfestivals.com.