Fiddler Bridget Law, formerly with Elephant Revival, is playing a new tune

Beyond Bluegrass

By Kerry Parry

Fans of Bridget Law, a founding member of Elephant Revival, were bummed to see her departure from the band last year. That doesn’t mean they won’t play together, as evidenced by her recent Colorado performance with group members in October.

Law plans to join them, as well as other bands locally, but says she had to bow out of touring after 11 years in order to plant sturdier roots here. When asked how an artist could step off what seemed to be a pretty promising path, Law made it clear she has no intention of stepping away from music—she’s simply evolving.

The evolution of Law’s magical music and movement talent began as early as third grade during her education at The Denver Waldorf School. Teacher Chris Daring took her under her wing and into her family band where she honed skills as a violinist and fiddler, a difference Law explained as merely the style of music and how the instrument is set up.

“I’m a fiddler, really,” Law said. “I grew up as a fiddler, but I was never a virtuosic talent.”

Virtuosic or not, her performances are inspired. She dances with her fiddle, calling it a whole-body connection with her soul. While Elephant Revival could be categorized as bluegrass music, Law is currently performing with her husband’s band, Tierro, which leans more toward rock, and she says she doesn’t focus on just one genre.

“I emulate different sounds all the time,” she explained, adding that she and her husband plan to stick close to Colorado to focus on expanding their family.

In addition to her onstage work, Law feeds her creative spirit playing a supporting role in many different artistic endeavors. She headed last year’s production of Sister Winds, an annual festival celebrating women in music, and has also been involved with Arise Music Festival, WinterWonderGrass Festival and Campout for the Cause.

Though she has chosen to leave Sister Winds, Law notes she plans to continue supporting women in art in some capacity.

“I just don’t know how yet,” she said. “Ten years from now I see more and more women playing. Music is a fairly progressive business and receptive to feminine energy.”

As for Law’s own future, besides having a baby and playing with Tierro, she’d like to create an even richer artistic community all around her, through both performance and supporting roles in the arts. Perhaps this means reviving Elephant Revival for five to 10 shows a year, while teaching strings at Waldorf and supporting the circus community of Boulder.

Yes, there is a circus community in Boulder.

After 15 years of ballet, Law had been involved with aerial dance, but had to back off because of injury risk. She still supports the community, including aerial dance group Frequent Flyers and circus performance troop Fractal Tribe. Law’s attraction to this art form likely echoes the sentiment audiences take away from seeing her live performances.

“I just love it when humans do badass stuff with their bodies,” she said.