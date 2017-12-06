Find the Perfect Thank-You Gift

You’ve been invited to a nice winter gathering and want to bring something special to thank your hosts.

Grocery-store flowers are lame. You’ve eaten all of those delicious cookies you made a few days ago. What to do? Here are some creative tips from Boulder County shops that will make you look good.

—The Editors

Timbalier, Lafayette, Spike Ritter, co-owner

“We sell a lot of Robin Chocolates, from a Longmont chocolatier; handcrafted fused-glass cheese plates by Glass Fire Jewelry; and assorted tea towels, especially the very popular ones by Mary Lake Thompson. Many gift shops are very oriented toward women, so if you’re shopping for a husband and wife, be mindful of choosing something that’s appropriate for both of them and their home.”

McGuckin Hardware, Louise Garrels, marketing manager

“Two sections of the store would be great for host and hostess gifts: Earl’s Pearls, where a 42-year employee pulls together all kinds of odd items, like onion-slicing glasses, ‘shot’ glasses with bullets in them, and Freakers turtlenecks for your beer bottle; and the Buffalo Corral, stocked with buffalo linens, paper goods, ornaments, etc. Anything with buffaloes just flies off the shelves. Also, wild and cozy socks; Boulder County–made candles, teas, and organic papering products for skin or bath; and the teeny-tiny clay pots that say, ‘A little pot from Colorado.’”

Noble Treasures, Lafayette, Jeannine Erlhoff, owner

“Vintage things are inexpensive and nostalgic— they remind people of their childhood or their parents and grandparents. We have vintage kitchen tools, hankies, aprons, salt and pepper shakers, cookie cutters and Christmas-tree ornaments. And in this digital age, old books are very nice.”

More Ideas