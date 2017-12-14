Firefly Handmade 2017 Holiday Market

Mark your calendars for Firefly Handmade’s Holiday Market, Dec. 16-17 at the brand-new Embassy Suites Hotel Ballroom, 2601 Canyon Blvd., Boulder, and shop handmade for the holidays at the Front Range’s premier marketplace for exclusively handmade artisan goods. The market features more than 80 indie artisans, with home goods and décor; jewelry and accessories; adult and children’s fashions; skin care; ceramics; art; artisanal foods; paper goods; live music with Banshee Tree; gift wrapping by Open Studios; and more.

Free admission. For details, visit www.fireflyhandmade.com/holiday-market.