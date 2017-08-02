Enter a cartoon-like world of masks and puppets during Flight of Fancy from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road. This family-friendly show spins a tale of wonder about a puffin and a girl who become unlikely friends on a night of adventure. The show is performed “full-mask” style, in which the actors don’t speak but express themselves through physical movement, puppetry and a lush sound score. Tickets are $12/person ($9/members). For information or tickets, visit www.chautauqua.com/portfolio/flight-of-fancy.