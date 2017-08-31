Outdoor exhibit on courthouse lawn Sept. 4-10

Boulder is the first of six Western U.S. cities to host the “Forced From Home” exhibition this fall. Presented by Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the outdoor exhibit on the courthouse lawn Sept. 4-10 is free and interactive. It has been designed to enhance the American public’s understanding of the desperate plight faced by more than 65 million displaced people worldwide.

“Forced From Home” simulates the journey of a person forced to flee. Along the way, visitors engage with images and materials gathered from refugee camps, rescue missions, and emergency medical projects.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Visitors to the 10,000-square-foot exhibit are guided by MSF aid workers who share their experiences delivering emergency aid. Throughout the exhibit, participants consider the impossible decisions made daily by refugees, internally displaced people, and asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Burundi, Honduras, South Sudan and Syria.

The immersive experience includes 360-degree videos produced by MSF. At the conclusion of the exhibit, participants can use headsets to experience short virtual-reality documentaries following the lives of some of the displaced people in the exhibit.

“It’s a beautiful thing to witness the way people react to this exhibit,” says Dr. Ahmed Abdalrazag, a former refugee and MSF aid worker who has volunteered as a “Forced From Home” guide. “I want visitors to know that refugees are artists, athletes, dancers, doctors, philosophers—human beings with ambitions and dreams as simple as finding a place to live, absent of danger and fear. I tell my story on behalf of those whose stories are untold—because I am one of the lucky ones.”

Designed to have broad appeal, the exhibit provides a unique educational experience for adults and children 12 and older. Parental guidance for children under 12 is recommended due to the serious nature of the subject matter. There is no graphic or violent content.

“Our medical staff treat people uprooted by conflict and extreme violence all over the world. MSF provides care along their dangerous journey—on rescue boats, in refugee camps and health centers,” says Jason Cone, executive director of MSF-USA. “’Forced From Home’ is an opportunity to bring our patients’ stories to U.S. audiences, to humanize the refugee crisis, and to challenge political leaders at all levels of government to dramatically increase aid and protections for refugees and asylum seekers.”

—Kay Turnbaugh