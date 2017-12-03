Fox Theatre Thriving at 25

Special Anniversary Show on Dec. 9

Twenty-five candles topped the cake this year for the Fox Theatre, Boulder’s premier small-capacity music venue. Energized by the venue’s intimacy and superior acoustics, the jam and ‘grass scenes found their footing in the early years of the former movie theater, and the stage has hosted a dizzying array of artists over the years—from Coldplay and David Byrne to local heroes like The Motet, Big Head Todd, The Fray, String Cheese Incident and Leftover Salmon (who we think still holds the record for most appearances there). The venue continues to draw national acts, and has been a major proving ground for up-and-coming electronic and DJ artists in recent years.

Speaking of The Motet, its founder and drummer Dave Watts will reassemble his Boston-based funk-fusion band Shockra for a special anniversary show at The Fox on Dec. 9.

—Dave Kirby