Start 2018 with a fast-paced Fitness Fest, Jan. 1 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Drive, which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary! Enjoy all or part of the free fitness schedule that features samples classes like Tabata Lift, Indoor Cycling, Cardio Barre, Yoga Sculpt, Dance and Kaiut Yoga. Plus, check out the dance class sampler from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Cuban dance, beginning ballroom and adult ballet, plus free swimming pool fun with swim lesson assessments, log rolling and open swim. Other highlights include free cake, drawings and more. For information, visit www.bouldercolorado.gov/parks-rec/new-years-day-family-fitness-jam.