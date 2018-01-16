February is designated as Heart Health Month! According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both women and men in the U.S.. On the positive side, there are many ways to reduce our risk of heart disease. The Bob L. Burger Recreation Center in Lafayette, in partnership with Boulder Community Health, is promoting a free heart-health series for women and men this February.

Workshop: Recognizing and Treating Stroke

Tuesday, February 6; 7-8pm

Presented by Boulder Community Health

Location: Gateway at Lionsgate Event Center, 1055 S. 112th St. (Hwy. 287) Lafayette, CO 80026

Did you know that stroke kills twice as many women as breast cancer each year? In fact, 60 percent of stroke deaths occur in women. Strokes often lead to serious, life-changing complications or death. Unfortunately, few of us know the warning signs. To help protect yourself and your loved ones, learn the symptoms of an impending stroke. Then, learn about the newest treatment options for helping stroke victims.

Workshop: Battling Heart Disease – Women’s #1 Killer

Tuesday, February 13; 7-8pm

Location: Gateway at Lionsgate Event Center, 1055 S. 112th St. (Hwy. 287) Lafayette, CO 80026

Did you know that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death for American women? In fact, heart disease is responsible for one third of women’s deaths each year – killing about one woman every minute. The good news is that heart disease can be prevented and controlled. Come hear a board-certified cardiologist describe the latest approaches for preventing heart disease in women and screening for early detection.



Register for both or either of these free and information workshops at www.bch.org/Community-Events

http://www.cityoflafayette.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=6255