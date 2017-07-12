Concerts in the Park

Starting June 26 and running through July 31, the Boulder Parks and Recreation Department and the Boulder Concert Band present live music in a different local park from 7-8 p.m. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy the parks with your family. (Please, no glass or alcohol.)

The first event on June 26 takes place at Scott Carpenter Park, 1505 30th St., followed by a July 3 event at Salberg Park, 3045 19th St. Details: www.bouldercolorado.gov

