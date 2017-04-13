The Firehouse Art Center and Colorado Festival Productions are proud to present the 5th Annual Front Range Film Festival (FRFF) April 20-23, 2017. The four-day festival unfolds in eight venues in Longmont with screenings, panels, workshops, music and dancing.
Kick off the cinema celebration Opening Night Thursday, April 20 at Left Hand Brewing Company. Toast our talented Front Range filmmakers with dessert & festival beer pairings. Enjoy inspiring short films crafted by Colorado filmmakers. The fun continues at the after party at KCP Art Bar. Join us for a 4/20 celebration (must be over 21). Friday, it’s time to celebrate nature at the Longmont Museum with the acoustic roots music of Masontown. “Wolf Conservation: Past, Present and Future” features a wolf ambassador, a documentary film & a panel discussion: Can we find common ground with ranchers, hunters and environmentalists along the Front Range? “Sonic Sea” reveals the perils of noise pollution in the oceans.
Young and old learn something new with Saturday morning film workshops.Then, kick back at the Firehouse Art Center and enjoy an afternoon of short films. Come see the world in a whole new light. Saturday evening features “Beyond Standing Rock” at the Longmont Theatre. Seven Falls Indian Dancers drum up excitement for this look at Native American land rights. Stay late for the stoner comedy, “My Friend’s Rubber Ducky”. Sunday, April 23, we partner with Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley to present “El Tiempo Nublano”. Get a taste of Paraguay at the after party for Habitat at the Firehouse Art Center. Funds raised will go toward their trip this summer to Paraguay. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-front-range-film-festival
__________
getboulder enewsletter sponsor – April 2017