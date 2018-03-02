Nederland’s quirky annual winter festival, running March 9-11, plays homage to Bredo Morstol, who died in 1989 and is in a frozen state inside a Tuff Shed high above Nederland. Frozen Dead Guy Days offers three days of frosty merriment featuring 30 live bands in heated super tents and outrageous events like coffin racing, costumed polar plunging, frozen t-shirt contests, human foosball, a hearse parade and more. Bus To Show is offering $10 roundtrip bus rides from Boulder to Nederland. Bus reservations are required; click here for details. For festival event details and schedules, visit frozendeadguydays.org