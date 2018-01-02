Linda Mutz’s craft fair display

When Linda Mutz realized that the eight aspen trees in her Longmont backyard were dying, she felt pretty sad. They had to come out of the ground, definitely, but she just couldn’t let them go. So she commandeered a full bay of her garage and got started on sawing, drilling, woodburning and painting 1-inch sections of trunk. Her natural creativity—which she used every day during her 30-year career as an elementary school teacher—was unleashed in a completely different way.

She emerged from the garage with a wide variety of repurposed wood art that she now sells at local craft fairs and by word of mouth. Her creations save wood that otherwise would be headed for the chipper, and morph it into artwork that generates stories and emotions.

“I’m not shy about dumpster-diving for discarded pallets, rescuing fallen tree branches from the side of the road, or begging for distressed boards from old fencing and barns,” she says.

One customer recently shrieked with delight when she saw a piece adorned with abalone hearts and the word “Aloha” burned into the wood; it reminded her of her father, who was from Hawaii. Another satisfied buyer walked away from Mutz’s booth as the proud new owner of a sign proclaiming “Happy Wife, Happy Life.”

While Mutz works on a new website for online ordering and requests for personalized pieces, she can be reached at woodartbylin@comcast.net.