Handmade in Boulder County

Michael Romero, Jaxy Blue (photo courtesy Jaxy Blue)

Michael Romero’s designer leather handbags are the stuff dreams are made of—literally. He’s had clients come back to him days or weeks after they first saw his bags at an artisan show, explaining that they just had to have one because the bags showed up in their dreams.

“I’ve also had ladies tell me they’ve waited their entire life to find a bag like mine,” he says, “and I’ve had clients buy more than one at a time because they just can’t decide.”

So, what type of training is needed to create leather bags and accessories like these? For Romero, it started with going to shoe school. “I learned how to make shoes,” he says, “but shortly after that, I decided to expand into leather accessories of all types.”

He purchased a few hides of leather, practiced and practiced, and eventually taught himself how to create the high-quality, limited-edition Jaxy Blue bags he’s known for today. His handbags are different, he explains, because they’re completely hand-stitched.

“No electricity of any kind touches these bags,” he says. In fact, every single component is done exclusively by hand—from the rivets and snaps to the tassel, fringe and fur accents—taking at least three hours per bag in his Lafayette studio.

And his philosophy is simple: He wants his clients to connect with their new bag. “I want them to feel connected the minute they hit the ‘Buy it now’ button, stay connected while waiting for their bag to arrive, get reconnected when they pull their bag out of the box and put it on their shoulder for the first time, and remain connected for life.”

Jaxy Blue leather handbags are available at www.jaxyblue.com.