Holiday Events at the Library

The Boulder Public Library and the Boulder Library Foundation are presenting a wide range of holiday events this month. All events are free and take place at the Main Branch at 1001 Arapahoe Ave. unless otherwise noted.
- Lovely Lip Gifts. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Teens can create lipstick, lip shimmers, and sunscreen lip balms out of local beeswax for unique handmade for your loved ones. Registration required. Details: https://calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/3620140.
- Adultology: Understanding Mixology – Winter Cocktails. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Seeds Library Cafe. Learn mixology tips, and enjoy
tastes and an in-depth demo with Matt Collier, general manager and head chef of Seeds Library Café. All attendees must be 21 or older with a valid ID and registered for this program. This program is part of several Seed to Table events and services at the library that focus on sustainable living. Details: https://boulderlibrary.org/seed-to-table.
- Cinema Program Film Social: “A Christmas Story.” Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 16, Canyon Theater. The classic film about a boy’s dream Christmas present of a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun. Ovaltine and fortune cookies will be served. Pajama contest precedes the screening. Details: https://calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/3592538.
- Free “ECO-ELF” Gift Wrapping. Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 18. Add a little sustainability to your holidays by wrapping your gifts in recycled maps and blueprints and discovering new ways to make your holidays greener. The “Eco-Elves” will wrap your gifts or you can wrap your own. Maps and blueprints are also available to take home. Details: www.bouldercolorado.gov/climate/free-eco-elf-gift-wrapping.
- Cookie Creations. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Teens can decorate sugar
cookies with sprinkles, frosting, and all the festive flair of the season. Details: https://calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/3620141