Training in Boulder has paid off

By Frances Wall Higgins

Many tennis professionals play in warm, sea-level climates, but Andy Seppi surprised the tennis world by moving to Boulder to live and train. Andy Seppi and his wife, Micki, are originally from the South Tyrol region in northern Italy, and they are most at home in mountainous climates.

“We heard that Boulder is one of the healthiest and happiest cities, and Micki wanted to get her master’s at the University of Colorado Boulder, so we moved here in 2017,” Andy Seppi says.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 180-pound right-hander started his professional career in 2002 and has been on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour ever since. He plays with a double backhand and is currently ranked 47th in the world. His record was 18th in the world in 2013.

His training in Boulder has paid off, and when he left this January to go on tour, his first stop was Australia where he has historically played some of his best tennis. In 2015, he advanced to the Round of 16 with a stunning four-set dismissal of Roger Federer, his first Top 10 win at a Grand Slam. This year he advanced to the finals of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Canberra, Australia, and advanced to the third round of the Australian Open, plus the semifinals in Rotterdam and Delray.

Andy Seppi’s training schedule in Boulder prepares him for the rigors of the ATP tour. His physical coach warms him up for one hour before he even hits the courts. They work to loosen up his shoulders and hips to achieve his best range of motion. He works on aerobic stamina and works out with weights in a dynamic way to support tennis moves.

“All of this helps me maintain balance and strength,” he says. Then he hits with top Colorado players for four to six hours at the Rocky Mountain Tennis Center (RMTC).

“It’s unbelievable to have Andy train at our club,” says Kendall Chitambar, co-owner and director of tennis/player development at RMTC. “Both he and his wife are wonderful role models, and there is a true buzz when he is playing here. We wanted to roll out the red carpet for him…to help him be wildly successful.”

The Seppis appreciate the hospitality they have received. “We have had the chance to see different places, beautiful places. We can both say that a city doesn’t become perfect because of great restaurants or shops or sightseeing,” says Micki Seppi. “A city becomes perfect when the people are great.”