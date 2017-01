Through Jan. 31: Celebration! A History of the Visual Arts in Boulder

Through Jan. 31: Huge, four-month celebration of visual arts features art exhibits, film presentations, panel discussions and other events with more than 300 artists at nearly 20 venues in Boulder and Longmont.

For a full schedule of events, venues and participating local artists, visit www.hovabcelebrations.org, and see individual gallery listings in our Arts Events section.